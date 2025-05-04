Royce Lewis Injury: Expected to return Tuesday
Lewis (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He went 4-for-23 in six games for Triple-A St. Paul on a rehab assignment.
Lewis played the last three games at third base and is seen as ready to play a full game. Lewis has been out since suffering a left hamstring strain March 16. He should return to the lineup as the starting third baseman for Tuesday's game against Baltimore.
