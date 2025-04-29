Royce Lewis Injury: Likely to return May 6

Lewis (hamstring) is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list when the Twins begin a homestand May 6, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Lewis will play 10 innings at designated hitter during Triple-A St. Paul's doubleheader Tuesday as he continues his rehab assignment. He'll then play a full game at third base Wednesday. While Lewis is "potentially an option" to be activated Friday in Boston, Hayes says it's "likelier" Lewis will remain on his rehab assignment through the weekend before making his season debut for the Twins on May 6. The infielder has been working his way back from a strained left hamstring.