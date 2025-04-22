Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis Injury: Ramping up rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Lewis (hamstring) did some sprints Monday and ran the bases again Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Lewis is coming along well in his recovery from a left hamstring strain and would appear close to a rehab assignment, although the Twins haven't revealed a timetable for that yet. He's been sidelined since mid-March, so Lewis will likely require more than just a few rehab games.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now