Royce Lewis Injury: Ramping up rehab
Lewis (hamstring) did some sprints Monday and ran the bases again Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Lewis is coming along well in his recovery from a left hamstring strain and would appear close to a rehab assignment, although the Twins haven't revealed a timetable for that yet. He's been sidelined since mid-March, so Lewis will likely require more than just a few rehab games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now