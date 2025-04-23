Royce Lewis Injury: Rehab assignment imminent

Lewis (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment later this week, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Lewis did sprints Monday and ran the bases Tuesday to test out his left hamstring, coming out of the workouts with no issues. He's also been doing on-field batting practice and infield drills for a couple weeks. It's not clear how many rehab games Lewis will require, but he looks to be tracking toward an early May season debut.