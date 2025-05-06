Royce Lewis News: Batting fifth in season debut
Lewis will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
It's the season debut for Lewis, who was shelved for nearly six weeks with a strained left hamstring. Lewis is likely to play third base primarily, but he's in the DH spot Tuesday and could be there on occasion as the Twins ease him back into action. Jonah Bride is playing third base for the Twins in the series opener.
