Royce Lewis News: Breaks out of slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:39pm

Lewis went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over San Francisco. He ended an 0-for-13 slump to begin the season.

Lewis slumped at the end of last season as well so he was 0-for-36 since last September before Sunday. Lewis missed the team's first 35 games after suffering a strained hamstring late in spring training. He may finally be shaking off the rust with Sunday's performance.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
