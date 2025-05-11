Royce Lewis News: Breaks out of slump

Lewis went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over San Francisco. He ended an 0-for-13 slump to begin the season.

Lewis slumped at the end of last season as well so he was 0-for-36 since last September before Sunday. Lewis missed the team's first 35 games after suffering a strained hamstring late in spring training. He may finally be shaking off the rust with Sunday's performance.