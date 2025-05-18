Royce Lewis News: Cracks first long ball

Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

The Minnesota third baseman smacked a 417-foot solo shot off Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta in the fourth inning for his 33rd career homer. Perhaps this performance will break Lewis out of his recent funk. He entered this contest on a cold spell, slashing just .200/.263/.229 across 38 plate appearances, since returning from a left hamstring strain May 6.