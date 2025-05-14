Fantasy Baseball
Royce Lewis headshot

Royce Lewis News: On bench for second game of day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Lewis is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Lewis is just over a week removed from returning from a long stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, so the Twins are seemingly just giving him some rest in the second half of the twin bill. He started at third base in the Twins' 6-3 win in Game 1, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
