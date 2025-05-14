Royce Lewis News: On bench for second game of day

Lewis is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Lewis is just over a week removed from returning from a long stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, so the Twins are seemingly just giving him some rest in the second half of the twin bill. He started at third base in the Twins' 6-3 win in Game 1, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.