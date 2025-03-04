Ryan Clifford News: Sent down to minor-league camp

The Mets reassigned Clifford to minor-league camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Clifford spent most of last season at Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .231/.359/.456 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI across 404 plate appearances. The Mets may send Clifford back to Double-A to begin the 2025 season, though he likely isn't too far away from a bump up to Triple-A Syracuse.