Ryan Gusto News: Likely to get another start

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that he expects Gusto to make at least one more start with the big club, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After opening the season in the Houston bullpen, Gusto slid into the rotation Saturday as a replacement for Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the week. Though he took a loss against the Angels and gave up three earned runs over four innings, Gusto delivered a strong 6:1 K:BB and induced 12 whiffs on 72 pitches. The Astros seemingly came away encouraged by the rookie's performance, and he looks like he'll be in line to make his next start during the team's three-game series versus the Padres next weekend. Gusto could be headed to the bullpen or to Triple-A Sugar Land after that, however, as Lance McCullers (forearm) could be on track to return from the 15-day injured list the following week.