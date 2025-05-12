Ryan McMahon News: Leaves yard again Sunday
McMahon went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.
McMahon capped off his strong weekend with a solo home run in the eighth to extend the Rockies lead. He's now homered four times this month and has raised his OPS to .736 after posting a .508 OPS in March/April. In his last seven games, McMahon is hitting .500/.607/.1.091 with a 6:5 BB:K. He's notoriously been more effective in Denver and will aim to keep his hot bat going this week despite the Rockies having all their games on the road.
