Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan McMahon headshot

Ryan McMahon News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

McMahon is not in Colorado's starting lineup against Cincinnati on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

McMahon has failed to record a hit over his last seven games and has gone 2-for-50 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate since April 11. Amidst his struggles, McMahon will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while Kyle Farmer starts at the hot corner and bats fifth against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo.

Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now