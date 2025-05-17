Ryan Mountcastle News: Getting day off

Mountcastle isn't part of the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle will get a much-deserved rest day Saturday, taking a seat for the first time in 18 games. Ryan O'Hearn will fill in at first base, while Adley Rutschman slides to DH and Maverick Handley slots in behind the plate. Mountcastle's 11-game hit streak will be preserved unless he enters off the bench.