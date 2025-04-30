Ryan Mountcastle News: Launches two-run shot

Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Mountcastle, who went 0-for-18 over his six prior games, squared things up at two runs apiece in the second inning, when he took Carlos Carrasco deep to left field for a two-run homer. It was Mountcastle's second home run of the season and he's started the year with a career-low .546 OPS, but perhaps his efforts Wednesday is a sign of things to come for the 28-year-old first baseman.