Ryan Mountcastle headshot

Ryan Mountcastle News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The Orioles are deploying Jordan Westburg as their designated hitter Wednesday while he gets eased back into the lineup following a recent upper-body injury, and with Ryan O'Hearn picking up the start at first base, the team won't have a spot available for Mountcastle. The move to the bench comes after Mountcastle went 5-for-33 with a 1:9 BB:K over his last 10 games.

