Ryan Pepiot News: Quality start versus Yankees

Pepiot (1-3) was tagged with a loss after he pitched six innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to the Yankees.

Pepiot bounced back well after surrendering six runs over six innings in his last start Tuesday against the Red Sox. One of the right-hander's greatest problems this season has been the long ball and he surrendered two more Sunday. Trent Grisham launched a solo shot in the first inning before Cody Bellinger went deep with a solo homer of his own in the top of the sixth. Pepiot has now given up eight home runs over his first five starts of the season. He'll carry a 4.82 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next projected start Saturday in San Diego.