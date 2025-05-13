Ryan Pressly News: Bypassed in save opportunity

Pressly was not used in a save situation Monday, with Drew Pomeranz closing out the 5-2 win over the Marlins instead.

Pressly last pitched on Friday, so fatigue shouldn't have been an issue, but it appears the Cubs are ready to try other options at the end of games due to his struggles. The veteran righty has a 7.07 ERA and 1.93 WHIP, and he's only struck out six batters across 14 innings. Porter Hodge seemed like the most likely ninth-inning alternative coming into the year, but he's also struggled with a 5.71 ERA of his own. The Chicago bullpen is in flux at the moment, and while Pressly could reemerge as the closer at some point, his fantasy stock is trending down for now.