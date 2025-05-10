Ryan Pressly News: Pitches better Friday

Pressly worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out one.

Pressly's last appearance Tuesday was a nightmare as he allowed nine runs (eight earned) on five hits and one walk without recording an out. The veteran righty was better Friday, though he's still stuck with an ugly 7.07 ERA. The Cubs haven't presented any save opportunities since Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if Pressly will get the team's next chance or if someone like Porter Hodge is asked to step up instead.