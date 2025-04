Walker earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Walker was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning and delivered a clean inning to record his fourth save in as many chances. The 29-year-old has been rock-solid to open the season, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB across seven innings.