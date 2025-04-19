Ryan Walker News: Secures save No. 5

Walker gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Angels. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

The right-hander allowed the tying run to reach on a one-out single by Jorge Soler and fell behind the next batter 3-0, but Walker escaped with his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance. He's converted all five of his save chances this year, and the only run Walker has allowed all season came Opening Day in Cincinnati.