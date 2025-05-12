Ryan Yarbrough News: Earns first win of 2025

Yarbrough (1-0) got the win Sunday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings.

Yarbrough made it once through the order without any damage, but the Athletics tacked on a run in the fourth on a trio of base hits before JJ Bleday led off the fifth with a solo blast to right field. Yarbrough's day ended at 67 pitches, and it was his first time reaching five innings in an outing since Aug. 22 of 2024. Yarbrough's next appearance may be back out of the bullpen, as the Yankees could go back to a four-man rotation this week if they choose. The 33-year-old lefty now owns a 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP an 20:10 K:BB in 24.1 innings this year.