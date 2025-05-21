Ryan Yarbrough News: Season-high eight Ks in no-decision

Yarbrough didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing one run on three hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Given his fastball velocity is averaging 87.5 mph on the season, it was impressive to see Yarbrough generate 14 swinging strikes. The crafty lefty's eight punchouts were his most in a start since 2022, and he now holds a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 29.1 innings (three starts) in 2025. Yarbrough should have some deep-league streaming appeal if he stays in New York's rotation for his next scheduled turn against the Angels, who have a paltry .584 OPS versus left-handed pitching through their first 47 games.