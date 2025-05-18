Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Yarbrough News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Yarbrough is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The left-hander last pitched May 11 in Sacramento, so he'll be taking the mound Tuesday with a bit of extra rest. Yarbrough allowed two runs over five frames in that outing while picking up his first win of the year, and he's been a quality swingman for the Yankees early in 2025 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings.

