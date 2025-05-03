Ryan Yarbrough News: Starting Saturday
Yarbrough will start Saturday's game against the Rays.
Yarbrough will be filling in for Clarke Schmidt, who was scratched from his scheduled start due to left side soreness. The 33-year-old Yarbrough most recently pitched 3.2 shutout innings against the Orioles on Monday, so he'll be pitching on plenty of rest but isn't likely to last as long as he did during his previous outing.
