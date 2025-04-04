Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Zeferjahn

Ryan Zeferjahn Injury: Pulled due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 9:46pm

Zeferjahn was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians due to right hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Zeferjahn was only able to record one out before getting hurt, though he remains without a run allowed through four appearances this season. He can be labeled as day-to-day for now, but the Angels may not deploy him out of their bullpen again until his hamstring is back to 100 percent.

Ryan Zeferjahn
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
