Ryne Nelson News: Back in bullpen Saturday

Nelson struck out one over two perfect innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Nelson's last outing was a spot start Monday versus the Mets, in which he allowed two runs over 4.1 innings while covering the absence of Corbin Burnes (shoulder). Burnes returned to the mound Saturday and delivered seven shutout innings, and Nelson was able to close out the win, needing just 16 pitches (11 strikes) over the last two frames. While Nelson got this save, he's unlikely to be a regular in the high-leverage mix. He likely got the late-inning assignment Saturday because five of Arizona's other relievers had pitched at least once over the previous two days, while he was fresh. Nelson has a 5.01 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 23:8 K:BB, 1-1 record, one save and one blown save across 23.1 innings this season. He should settle back into a long-relief role.