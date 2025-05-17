Ryne Nelson News: Filling in for injured starter

Nelson will enter the rotation as the fill-in starter for Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. Rodriguez's next turn comes due Monday or Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Nelson made one spot start for Corbin Burnes last week -- he threw 70 pitches in that game -- and has served as a stretched-out long reliever early this season. He's thrown more than 50 pitches in four of nine relief outings. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday he's comfortable with Nelson working in the 65-to-70 pitch range for a couple of starts before ramping up beyond that. It's uncertain how many starts Nelson will get. He currently has a 5.13 ERA but a more favorable FIP (3.71) through 26.1 innings.