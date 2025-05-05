Ryne Nelson News: Inefficient in spot start

Nelson (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Mets.

Nelson threw 70 pitches (39 strikes) in his first start of 2025 after working out of the bullpen to begin the campaign. He wasn't all that sharp Monday, but his only big mistake was allowing a two-run home run to Pete Alonso in the fourth inning. Nelson is at a 5.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Considering this was a spot start to cover for Corbin Burnes (shoulder), it's expected Nelson's next appearance will be in relief unless Burnes experiences a setback.