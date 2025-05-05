Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Inefficient in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Nelson (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Mets.

Nelson threw 70 pitches (39 strikes) in his first start of 2025 after working out of the bullpen to begin the campaign. He wasn't all that sharp Monday, but his only big mistake was allowing a two-run home run to Pete Alonso in the fourth inning. Nelson is at a 5.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Considering this was a spot start to cover for Corbin Burnes (shoulder), it's expected Nelson's next appearance will be in relief unless Burnes experiences a setback.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now