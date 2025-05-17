Ryne Nelson News: Rejoining rotation next week

Nelson will re-enter the Arizona rotation as a replacement for the injured Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) and is expected to make his next start Monday or Tuesday versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson made a spot start for last Monday against the Mets in place of Corbin Burnes, but the former had since shifted back to a relief role this week after Burnes didn't require a stint on the injured list. During that start, Nelson tossed 30 pitches, and he's been able to stay fairly stretched out while working out of the bullpen for much of the season, throwing at least 50 pitches in four of his nine relief outings. Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that he's comfortable with Nelson working in the 65-to-70 pitch range for a couple of starts before ramping up beyond that, though it's not clear how long Nelson will be needed in the rotation. He currently holds a 5.13 ERA but a 3.93 xERA and a 16.1 K-BB% over 26.1 total innings on the season.