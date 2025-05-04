Ryne Nelson News: Set for start Monday
Nelson will draw the start Monday versus the Mets in Arizona, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Nelson will get a turn in the rotation after the Diamondbacks decided to have Corbin Burnes (shoulder) skip a start while dealing with right shoulder inflammation. Nelson has yet to make a start in 2025, posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 17 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two walks while striking out three batters against the Mets on April 29.
