Ryne Nelson headshot

Ryne Nelson News: Set for start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Nelson will draw the start Monday versus the Mets in Arizona, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Nelson will get a turn in the rotation after the Diamondbacks decided to have Corbin Burnes (shoulder) skip a start while dealing with right shoulder inflammation. Nelson has yet to make a start in 2025, posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 17 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two walks while striking out three batters against the Mets on April 29.

Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks
