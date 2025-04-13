Sal Stewart News: Monster start at Double-A

Stewart went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader for Double-A Chattanooga.

Stewart bailed out the Lookouts, who were down to the final out before the 21-year-old hit a walk-off grand slam. He's handling his introduction to Double-A pitching with aplomb, going 11-for-28 with two home runs, four doubles, six RBI, four steals and eight runs through seven games.