Salvador Perez headshot

Salvador Perez Injury: Exits game with hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Perez was removed from Thursday's game against the Rays due to left hip soreness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when or how Perez was hurt, but he was pinch-hit for by Cavan Biggio in the top of the sixth inning. Consider him day-to-day for now, but the Royals should offer more clarity on Perez's status after the game. Perez had an RBI double in one of his three plate appearances before exiting.

