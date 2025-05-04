Fantasy Baseball
Salvador Perez News: Returning to lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Perez (hip) will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Kansas City held Perez out of the lineup for the first two games of the series due to the sore left hip he sustained in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rays, but the 34-year-old has evidently displayed enough improvement to make his return to action Sunday. The Royals haven't indicated when Perez might be ready to resume full-time duties behind the plate, however, so he could be confined to the DH spot for a few more games. Freddy Fermin and Luke Maile could get more opportunities to pick up starts at catcher until Perez is deemed ready to play defense.

