Sam Haggerty

Sam Haggerty News: Healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Haggerty (Achilles) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds.

While he was with the Mariners organization last season, Haggerty didn't play after May 18 last season due to a torn right Achilles tendon that required surgery, but he's made a speedy recovery from the procedure. After inking a minor-league deal with the Rangers over the winter, Haggerty was cleared to make his Cactus League debut Feb. 21, and he'll now see his first action in the infield after making each of his first four spring starts in left field. The 30-year-old switch-hitter is competing for a bench spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster.

Sam Haggerty
Texas Rangers
