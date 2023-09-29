The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings Refresh

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
A few weeks back, I discussed The Pennant, an MLB playoff contest from Underdog Fantasy using the best ball format. If you missed it, please click HERE.
Since that posting, a few teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, crushing a couple of my entries... oh well.
Below I refresh the rankings, eliminating the Giants and Red Sox. The new rankings cover 15 teams, with three more to be vanquished by Sunday.
Right or wrong, I have decided the optimal approach is to stack two teams, one from each league. There are 12 roster spots to be filled, so I am splitting them six and six.
Furthermore, to make sure I am accruing points in the wild-card round, one of the two teams will not have a bye. The other team is always from the other league and usually one of the favorites.
The idea is to give my roster a chance to advance to the Championship Series round, but still have one, if not two teams playing in the World Series.
This approach entails entering multiple teams, which is the intent of Underdog Fantasy. There is a maximum of 150 entries and trust me, there will be individuals ponying up $1500 to reach the limit. I'm looking at about 15 teams, many of which are in the books already.
In the American League, the Orioles and Twins have clinched their divisions, with the Rays assured of a wild-card spot. The Orioles have a bye, while the Twins
Over in the Senior Circuit, the Dodgers and Atlanta have a bye, with the Brewers and Phillies enjoying home-field advantage in the wild-card round. The Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds are vying for the last two wild-card berths.
Thus far, I have drafted 10 teams. The first four are composed of more than two teams, then I decided on the double-stack approach.
So far, I have two Mariners-Atlanta rosters, and one each of Mariners-Dodgers, Mariners-Phillies Astros-Brewers and Rays-Atlanta.
If the Mariners fall short, they take four of my teams with them.
Go Seattle Mariners!
With a limited budget, I am fading the Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds. However, there isn't an American League team I want to avoid, so I have some work to do. It's a good thing the contest closes just before the wild-card round begins Tuesday. If you need me Monday, sorry, but I'll be otherwise detained.
I still need entries with the Orioles, Twins and Rangers, though I'll wait until they clinch before committing to Texas. With a chance I lose Dodgers and Atlanta exposure, those will be the National League teams of focus.
Here are the updated rankings, removing Giants and Red Sox, along with injured players such as Sandy Alcantara. They'll be refreshed again once the playoff field is set.
OVERALL
|Player
|LG
|TM
|UD Points
|ADP
|POS
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|N
|ATL
|1622
|1.6
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|N
|LAD
|1554
|3.3
|OF
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|A
|HOU
|1489
|9.9
|OF
|4
|Matt Olson
|N
|ATL
|1464
|7.9
|IF
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|N
|ARI
|1459
|69.3
|OF
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|N
|LAD
|1449
|5.6
|IF
|7
|Corey Seager
|A
|TEX
|1420
|16.7
|IF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|A
|HOU
|1419
|6
|OF
|9
|Bryce Harper
|N
|PHI
|1383
|16.9
|IF
|10
|Spencer Strider
|N
|ATL
|1365
|2.5
|P
|11
|Jose Altuve
|A
|HOU
|1360
|34.8
|IF
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|A
|SEA
|1359
|8.6
|OF
|13
|Byron Buxton
|A
|MIN
|1351
|65.2
|OF
|14
|Adolis Garcia
|A
|TEX
|1347
|39.5
|OF
|15
|Josh Lowe
|A
|TAM
|1341
|69.1
|OF
|16
|Elly De La Cruz
|N
|CIN
|1340
|-
|IF
|17
|Cody Bellinger
|N
|CHC
|1339
|54.6
|OF
|18
|Randy Arozarena
|A
|TAM
|1324
|20.1
|OF
|19
|James Outman
|N
|LAD
|1319
|63.1
|OF
|20
|Max Muncy
|N
|LAD
|1312
|32.2
|IF
|21
|Jake Fraley
|N
|CIN
|1308
|-
|OF
|22
|Kyle Schwarber
|N
|PHI
|1303
|35
|OF
|23
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|N
|CIN
|1294
|-
|IF
|24
|Austin Riley
|N
|ATL
|1282
|12.5
|IF
|25
|Jazz Chisholm
|N
|MIA
|1282
|-
|OF
|26
|Christian Walker
|N
|ARI
|1281
|71.8
|IF
|27
|Michael Harris
|N
|ATL
|1281
|27.3
|OF
|28
|Royce Lewis
|A
|MIN
|1280
|70.8
|IF
|29
|Ozzie Albies
|N
|ATL
|1279
|18.7
|IF
|30
|Bo Bichette
|A
|TOR
|1277
|71
|IF
|31
|Marcell Ozuna
|N
|ATL
|1273
|27.6
|OF
|32
|Gunnar Henderson
|A
|BAL
|1270
|56.6
|IF
|33
|Christian Yelich
|N
|MIL
|1268
|44.7
|OF
|34
|Jose Caballero
|A
|SEA
|1267
|-
|IF
|35
|Sean Murphy
|N
|ATL
|1265
|40.9
|IF
|36
|Chas McCormick
|A
|HOU
|1264
|64.3
|OF
|37
|Dylan Moore
|A
|SEA
|1259
|-
|OF
|38
|Will Smith
|N
|LAD
|1255
|46.8
|IF
|39
|Tyler Glasnow
|A
|TAM
|1255
|26.7
|P
|40
|Christopher Morel
|N
|CHC
|1254
|-
|OF
|41
|Brandon Belt
|A
|TOR
|1252
|71.6
|OF
|42
|Alex Bregman
|A
|HOU
|1245
|24.6
|IF
|43
|Trea Turner
|N
|PHI
|1245
|39.8
|IF
|44
|J.D. Martinez
|N
|LAD
|1245
|39.3
|OF
|45
|Jordan Westburg
|A
|BAL
|1244
|-
|IF
|46
|Mitch Garver
|A
|TEX
|1244
|72
|IF
|47
|Marcus Semien
|A
|TEX
|1244
|36.3
|IF
|48
|Ketel Marte
|N
|ARI
|1236
|71.9
|IF
|49
|Cedric Mullins
|A
|BAL
|1236
|64.5
|OF
|50
|Brandon Woodruff
|N
|MIL
|1234
|48.3
|P
|51
|Luke Raley
|A
|TAM
|1233
|71.5
|OF
|52
|Yandy Diaz
|A
|TAM
|1228
|-
|IF
|53
|Josh Jung
|A
|TEX
|1228
|71.9
|IF
|54
|Anthony Santander
|A
|BAL
|1227
|44.8
|OF
|55
|Noelvi Marte
|N
|CIN
|1223
|-
|IF
|56
|Edouard Julien
|A
|MIN
|1222
|72
|IF
|57
|Sal Frelick
|N
|MIL
|1222
|71.5
|OF
|58
|Jorge Soler
|N
|MIA
|1221
|-
|OF
|59
|Ian Happ
|N
|CHC
|1220
|69.7
|OF
|60
|Isaac Paredes
|A
|TAM
|1219
|63.2
|IF
|61
|Patrick Wisdom
|N
|CHC
|1216
|-
|IF
|62
|J.T. Realmuto
|N
|PHI
|1216
|71
|IF
|63
|Kevin Gausman
|A
|TOR
|1214
|61.6
|P
|64
|Danny Jansen
|A
|TOR
|1211
|-
|IF
|65
|Jorge Polanco
|A
|MIN
|1209
|72
|IF
|66
|Chris Taylor
|N
|LAD
|1208
|71.8
|IF
|67
|Jose Siri
|A
|TAM
|1208
|70.6
|OF
|68
|Jonathan Aranda
|A
|TAM
|1206
|-
|IF
|69
|Jeimer Candelario
|N
|CHC
|1201
|72
|IF
|70
|George Springer
|A
|TOR
|1198
|68.3
|OF
|71
|Vladimir Guerrero
|A
|TOR
|1197
|65.3
|IF
|72
|William Contreras
|N
|MIL
|1195
|69.7
|IF
|73
|Ryan Mountcastle
|A
|BAL
|1191
|69.4
|IF
|74
|Michael Busch
|N
|LAD
|1191
|-
|IF
|75
|Spencer Steer
|N
|CIN
|1190
|-
|IF
|76
|Spencer Horwitz
|A
|TOR
|1189
|-
|IF
|77
|Nico Hoerner
|N
|CHC
|1188
|71.5
|IF
|78
|Nathaniel Lowe
|A
|TEX
|1185
|61.6
|IF
|79
|Luis Castillo
|A
|SEA
|1182
|20.4
|P
|80
|Yainer Diaz
|A
|HOU
|1181
|71.5
|IF
|81
|Matt Wallner
|A
|MIN
|1181
|72
|OF
|82
|Jesus Sanchez
|N
|MIA
|1179
|-
|OF
|83
|Cal Raleigh
|A
|SEA
|1176
|70.2
|IF
|84
|Ezequiel Duran
|A
|TEX
|1175
|-
|IF
|85
|Dansby Swanson
|N
|CHC
|1174
|67.9
|IF
|86
|Vidal Brujan
|A
|TAM
|1174
|-
|IF
|87
|Osleivis Basabe
|A
|TAM
|1173
|-
|IF
|88
|Miguel Vargas
|N
|LAD
|1171
|-
|IF
|89
|Framber Valdez
|A
|HOU
|1171
|14.6
|P
|90
|Lourdes Gurriel
|N
|ARI
|1170
|-
|OF
|91
|TJ Friedl
|N
|CIN
|1170
|-
|OF
|92
|Corbin Burnes
|N
|MIL
|1170
|30.4
|P
|93
|Zack Wheeler
|N
|PHI
|1170
|31.3
|P
|94
|Pablo Lopez
|A
|MIN
|1169
|52.6
|P
|95
|J.P. Crawford
|A
|SEA
|1167
|67.8
|IF
|96
|Adley Rutschman
|A
|BAL
|1166
|39.8
|IF
|97
|Jonathan India
|N
|CIN
|1166
|-
|IF
|98
|Jake Burger
|N
|MIA
|1165
|-
|IF
|99
|Joey Gallo
|A
|MIN
|1165
|-
|OF
|100
|Tommy Pham
|N
|ARI
|1165
|-
|OF
|101
|Mike Tauchman
|N
|CHC
|1165
|-
|OF
|102
|Brandon Marsh
|N
|PHI
|1165
|71.9
|OF
|103
|Johan Rojas
|N
|PHI
|1163
|-
|OF
|104
|Dominic Canzone
|A
|SEA
|1163
|-
|OF
|105
|Kevin Kiermaier
|A
|TOR
|1162
|-
|OF
|106
|Travis d'Arnaud
|N
|ATL
|1161
|-
|IF
|107
|Teoscar Hernandez
|A
|SEA
|1161
|48.9
|OF
|108
|Sam Haggerty
|A
|SEA
|1159
|-
|IF
|109
|Tyrone Taylor
|N
|MIL
|1159
|-
|OF
|110
|Jarred Kelenic
|A
|SEA
|1159
|71.5
|OF
|111
|Max Kepler
|A
|MIN
|1157
|69.8
|OF
|112
|TJ Hopkins
|N
|CIN
|1156
|-
|OF
|113
|Gabriel Moreno
|N
|ARI
|1154
|-
|IF
|114
|Joey Votto
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|IF
|115
|Stuart Fairchild
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|OF
|116
|Mark Canha
|N
|MIL
|1152
|71.1
|OF
|117
|Eddie Rosario
|N
|ATL
|1151
|55.5
|OF
|118
|Michael Brantley
|A
|HOU
|1149
|69.3
|OF
|119
|Nick Castellanos
|N
|PHI
|1149
|57.8
|OF
|120
|Matt Chapman
|A
|TOR
|1147
|72
|IF
|121
|Evan Longoria
|N
|ARI
|1146
|-
|IF
|122
|Seiya Suzuki
|N
|CHC
|1144
|71.9
|OF
|123
|Jorge Mateo
|A
|BAL
|1143
|-
|IF
|124
|Freddy Peralta
|N
|MIL
|1143
|62.2
|P
|125
|Austin Hays
|A
|BAL
|1140
|71.8
|OF
|126
|Joey Wiemer
|N
|MIL
|1137
|-
|OF
|127
|Alec Bohm
|N
|PHI
|1136
|70.3
|IF
|128
|Whit Merrifield
|A
|TOR
|1136
|-
|IF
|129
|Max Scherzer
|A
|TEX
|1134
|25.7
|P
|130
|Bryson Stott
|N
|PHI
|1133
|71.5
|IF
|131
|Nathan Eovaldi
|A
|TEX
|1133
|56.6
|P
|132
|Zac Gallen
|N
|ARI
|1132
|70.1
|P
|133
|Josh Donaldson
|N
|MIL
|1131
|-
|IF
|134
|Ryan O'Hearn
|A
|BAL
|1130
|-
|IF
|135
|Alex Kirilloff
|A
|MIN
|1125
|-
|IF
|136
|Hunter Renfroe
|N
|CIN
|1123
|-
|OF
|137
|Cavan Biggio
|A
|TOR
|1121
|-
|IF
|138
|Willi Castro
|A
|MIN
|1121
|-
|OF
|139
|Andruw Monasterio
|N
|MIL
|1120
|71.9
|IF
|140
|Jonah Heim
|A
|TEX
|1119
|-
|IF
|141
|Daulton Varsho
|A
|TOR
|1118
|71.6
|OF
|142
|Rowdy Tellez
|N
|MIL
|1116
|-
|IF
|143
|Davis Schneider
|A
|TOR
|1112
|71.6
|IF
|144
|Will Benson
|N
|CIN
|1111
|-
|OF
|145
|Willy Adames
|N
|MIL
|1110
|66.2
|IF
|146
|Alek Thomas
|N
|ARI
|1106
|-
|OF
|147
|Taylor Walls
|A
|TAM
|1105
|72
|IF
|148
|Ryan McKenna
|A
|BAL
|1105
|-
|OF
|149
|Blake Perkins
|N
|MIL
|1105
|-
|OF
|150
|Orlando Arcia
|N
|ATL
|1104
|65.9
|IF
|151
|Luis Arraez
|N
|MIA
|1103
|-
|IF
|152
|Carlos Santana
|N
|MIL
|1100
|71.9
|IF
|153
|Leody Taveras
|A
|TEX
|1095
|70.3
|OF
|154
|Clayton Kershaw
|N
|LAD
|1095
|12.9
|P
|155
|Geraldo Perdomo
|N
|ARI
|1094
|-
|IF
|156
|Aaron Nola
|N
|PHI
|1094
|13.7
|P
|157
|Amed Rosario
|N
|LAD
|1093
|71.1
|IF
|158
|Jason Heyward
|N
|LAD
|1092
|72
|OF
|159
|Ty France
|A
|SEA
|1091
|71.4
|IF
|160
|Logan Gilbert
|A
|SEA
|1091
|54.3
|P
|161
|Jeremy Pena
|A
|HOU
|1090
|57.4
|IF
|162
|Abraham Toro
|N
|MIL
|1089
|-
|IF
|163
|Aaron Hicks
|A
|BAL
|1089
|-
|OF
|164
|Joe Ryan
|A
|MIN
|1089
|60.8
|P
|165
|Sonny Gray
|A
|MIN
|1088
|68.6
|P
|166
|Josh Rojas
|A
|SEA
|1087
|-
|IF
|167
|Josh Bell
|N
|MIA
|1087
|-
|OF
|168
|Ryan Jeffers
|A
|MIN
|1086
|-
|IF
|169
|Harold Ramirez
|A
|TAM
|1084
|-
|OF
|170
|Michael Taylor
|A
|MIN
|1081
|-
|OF
|171
|Eugenio Suarez
|A
|SEA
|1079
|61.1
|IF
|172
|Taylor Trammell
|A
|SEA
|1079
|-
|OF
|173
|Carlos Correa
|A
|MIN
|1078
|64.7
|IF
|174
|Manuel Margot
|A
|TAM
|1078
|-
|OF
|175
|Adam Frazier
|A
|BAL
|1077
|-
|IF
|176
|Robbie Grossman
|A
|TEX
|1075
|72
|OF
|177
|Bryan De La Cruz
|N
|MIA
|1074
|-
|OF
|178
|Tyler Stephenson
|N
|CIN
|1073
|-
|IF
|179
|Merrill Kelly
|N
|ARI
|1072
|71.6
|P
|180
|Justin Steele
|N
|CHC
|1071
|61.7
|P
|181
|Ramon Urias
|A
|BAL
|1068
|-
|IF
|182
|Lance Lynn
|N
|LAD
|1064
|25.6
|P
|183
|George Kirby
|A
|SEA
|1062
|35.2
|P
|184
|Jesus Luzardo
|N
|MIA
|1055
|-
|P
|185
|Zach Eflin
|A
|TAM
|1054
|41.4
|P
|186
|Alejandro Kirk
|A
|TOR
|1051
|-
|IF
|187
|David Peralta
|N
|LAD
|1050
|71.8
|OF
|188
|Brice Turang
|N
|MIL
|1049
|71.8
|IF
|189
|Jose Abreu
|A
|HOU
|1046
|70.6
|IF
|190
|Max Fried
|N
|ATL
|1041
|10.8
|P
|191
|Charlie Morton
|N
|ATL
|1039
|18
|P
|192
|Andrew Abbott
|N
|CIN
|1027
|-
|P
|193
|Jon Berti
|N
|MIA
|1021
|-
|IF
|194
|Jace Peterson
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|IF
|195
|Jake McCarthy
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|OF
|196
|Kyle Bradish
|A
|BAL
|1013
|58.8
|P
|197
|Chris Bassitt
|A
|TOR
|1011
|67.8
|P
|198
|Justin Verlander
|A
|HOU
|1004
|19.9
|P
|199
|Jose Berrios
|A
|TOR
|989
|72
|P
|200
|Jordan Montgomery
|A
|TEX
|980
|65.7
|P
|201
|Hunter Greene
|N
|CIN
|972
|-
|P
|202
|Bailey Ober
|A
|MIN
|970
|-
|P
|203
|Aaron Civale
|A
|TAM
|965
|65.6
|P
|204
|Jon Gray
|A
|TEX
|963
|72
|P
|205
|Hunter Brown
|A
|HOU
|961
|52.7
|P
|206
|Eury Perez
|N
|MIA
|952
|-
|P
|207
|Bobby Miller
|N
|LAD
|947
|68.7
|P
|208
|Marcus Stroman
|N
|CHC
|946
|71.9
|P
|209
|Bryce Miller
|A
|SEA
|944
|71.5
|P
|210
|Michael Lorenzen
|N
|PHI
|933
|71.9
|P
|211
|Yusei Kikuchi
|A
|TOR
|927
|71.9
|P
|212
|Cristopher Sanchez
|N
|PHI
|917
|-
|P
|213
|Ranger Suarez
|N
|PHI
|916
|71.9
|P
|214
|Braxton Garrett
|N
|MIA
|905
|-
|P
|215
|Taj Bradley
|A
|TAM
|903
|-
|P
|216
|Dane Dunning
|A
|TEX
|901
|-
|P
|217
|J.P. France
|A
|HOU
|900
|71
|P
|218
|Kenta Maeda
|A
|MIN
|897
|-
|P
|219
|Cristian Javier
|A
|HOU
|890
|63.9
|P
|220
|Jack Flaherty
|A
|BAL
|885
|71.8
|P
|221
|Grayson Rodriguez
|A
|BAL
|883
|70.1
|P
|222
|Bryan Woo
|A
|SEA
|883
|-
|P
|223
|Dean Kremer
|A
|BAL
|873
|-
|P
|224
|Javier Assad
|N
|CHC
|873
|-
|P
|225
|Kyle Gibson
|A
|BAL
|869
|71.4
|P
|226
|Bryce Elder
|N
|ATL
|868
|59
|P
|227
|Andrew Heaney
|A
|TEX
|865
|71.6
|P
|228
|Taijuan Walker
|N
|PHI
|858
|68.1
|P
|229
|Ben Lively
|N
|CIN
|850
|-
|P
|230
|Kyle Hendricks
|N
|CHC
|844
|70
|P
|231
|Brandon Williamson
|N
|CIN
|839
|-
|P
|232
|Edward Cabrera
|N
|MIA
|838
|-
|P
|233
|Drew Smyly
|N
|CHC
|806
|-
|P
|234
|Emmet Sheehan
|N
|LAD
|805
|-
|P
|235
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|A
|TOR
|804
|-
|P
|236
|Wade Miley
|N
|MIL
|796
|-
|P
|237
|Colin Rea
|N
|MIL
|793
|-
|P
|238
|Jameson Taillon
|N
|CHC
|784
|71.6
|P
|239
|Brandon Pfaadt
|N
|ARI
|782
|-
|P
|240
|Julio Teheran
|N
|MIL
|765
|-
|P
|241
|Adrian Houser
|N
|MIL
|761
|-
|P
|242
|Tommy Henry
|N
|ARI
|760
|-
|P
|243
|Zack Littell
|A
|TAM
|747
|71.8
|P
|244
|Johnny Cueto
|N
|MIA
|743
|-
|P
|245
|Cole Irvin
|A
|BAL
|741
|-
|P
|246
|Michael Grove
|N
|LAD
|722
|-
|P
|247
|Zach Davies
|N
|ARI
|716
|-
|P
PITCHERS
INFIELDERS
|Player
|LG
|TM
|UD Points
|ADP
|POS
|1
|Matt Olson
|N
|ATL
|1464
|7.9
|IF
|2
|Freddie Freeman
|N
|LAD
|1449
|5.6
|IF
|3
|Corey Seager
|A
|TEX
|1420
|16.7
|IF
|4
|Bryce Harper
|N
|PHI
|1383
|16.9
|IF
|5
|Jose Altuve
|A
|HOU
|1360
|34.8
|IF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|N
|CIN
|1340
|-
|IF
|7
|Max Muncy
|N
|LAD
|1312
|32.2
|IF
|8
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|N
|CIN
|1294
|-
|IF
|9
|Austin Riley
|N
|ATL
|1282
|12.5
|IF
|10
|Christian Walker
|N
|ARI
|1281
|71.8
|IF
|11
|Royce Lewis
|A
|MIN
|1280
|70.8
|IF
|12
|Ozzie Albies
|N
|ATL
|1279
|18.7
|IF
|13
|Bo Bichette
|A
|TOR
|1277
|71
|IF
|14
|Gunnar Henderson
|A
|BAL
|1270
|56.6
|IF
|15
|Jose Caballero
|A
|SEA
|1267
|-
|IF
|16
|Sean Murphy
|N
|ATL
|1265
|40.9
|IF
|17
|Will Smith
|N
|LAD
|1255
|46.8
|IF
|18
|Alex Bregman
|A
|HOU
|1245
|24.6
|IF
|19
|Trea Turner
|N
|PHI
|1245
|39.8
|IF
|20
|Jordan Westburg
|A
|BAL
|1244
|-
|IF
|21
|Mitch Garver
|A
|TEX
|1244
|72
|IF
|22
|Marcus Semien
|A
|TEX
|1244
|36.3
|IF
|23
|Ketel Marte
|N
|ARI
|1236
|71.9
|IF
|24
|Yandy Diaz
|A
|TAM
|1228
|-
|IF
|25
|Josh Jung
|A
|TEX
|1228
|71.9
|IF
|26
|Noelvi Marte
|N
|CIN
|1223
|-
|IF
|27
|Edouard Julien
|A
|MIN
|1222
|72
|IF
|28
|Isaac Paredes
|A
|TAM
|1219
|63.2
|IF
|29
|Patrick Wisdom
|N
|CHC
|1216
|-
|IF
|30
|J.T. Realmuto
|N
|PHI
|1216
|71
|IF
|31
|Danny Jansen
|A
|TOR
|1211
|-
|IF
|32
|Jorge Polanco
|A
|MIN
|1209
|72
|IF
|33
|Chris Taylor
|N
|LAD
|1208
|71.8
|IF
|34
|Jonathan Aranda
|A
|TAM
|1206
|-
|IF
|35
|Jeimer Candelario
|N
|CHC
|1201
|72
|IF
|36
|Vladimir Guerrero
|A
|TOR
|1197
|65.3
|IF
|37
|William Contreras
|N
|MIL
|1195
|69.7
|IF
|38
|Ryan Mountcastle
|A
|BAL
|1191
|69.4
|IF
|39
|Michael Busch
|N
|LAD
|1191
|-
|IF
|40
|Spencer Steer
|N
|CIN
|1190
|-
|IF
|41
|Spencer Horwitz
|A
|TOR
|1189
|-
|IF
|42
|Nico Hoerner
|N
|CHC
|1188
|71.5
|IF
|43
|Nathaniel Lowe
|A
|TEX
|1185
|61.6
|IF
|44
|Yainer Diaz
|A
|HOU
|1181
|71.5
|IF
|45
|Cal Raleigh
|A
|SEA
|1176
|70.2
|IF
|46
|Ezequiel Duran
|A
|TEX
|1175
|-
|IF
|47
|Dansby Swanson
|N
|CHC
|1174
|67.9
|IF
|48
|Vidal Brujan
|A
|TAM
|1174
|-
|IF
|49
|Osleivis Basabe
|A
|TAM
|1173
|-
|IF
|50
|Miguel Vargas
|N
|LAD
|1171
|-
|IF
|51
|J.P. Crawford
|A
|SEA
|1167
|67.8
|IF
|52
|Adley Rutschman
|A
|BAL
|1166
|39.8
|IF
|53
|Jonathan India
|N
|CIN
|1166
|-
|IF
|54
|Jake Burger
|N
|MIA
|1165
|-
|IF
|55
|Travis d'Arnaud
|N
|ATL
|1161
|-
|IF
|56
|Sam Haggerty
|A
|SEA
|1159
|-
|IF
|57
|Gabriel Moreno
|N
|ARI
|1154
|-
|IF
|58
|Joey Votto
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|IF
|59
|Matt Chapman
|A
|TOR
|1147
|72
|IF
|60
|Evan Longoria
|N
|ARI
|1146
|-
|IF
|61
|Jorge Mateo
|A
|BAL
|1143
|-
|IF
|62
|Alec Bohm
|N
|PHI
|1136
|70.3
|IF
|63
|Whit Merrifield
|A
|TOR
|1136
|-
|IF
|64
|Bryson Stott
|N
|PHI
|1133
|71.5
|IF
|65
|Josh Donaldson
|N
|MIL
|1131
|-
|IF
|66
|Ryan O'Hearn
|A
|BAL
|1130
|-
|IF
|67
|Alex Kirilloff
|A
|MIN
|1125
|-
|IF
|68
|Cavan Biggio
|A
|TOR
|1121
|-
|IF
|69
|Andruw Monasterio
|N
|MIL
|1120
|71.9
|IF
|70
|Jonah Heim
|A
|TEX
|1119
|-
|IF
|71
|Rowdy Tellez
|N
|MIL
|1116
|-
|IF
|72
|Davis Schneider
|A
|TOR
|1112
|71.6
|IF
|73
|Willy Adames
|N
|MIL
|1110
|66.2
|IF
|74
|Taylor Walls
|A
|TAM
|1105
|72
|IF
|75
|Orlando Arcia
|N
|ATL
|1104
|65.9
|IF
|76
|Luis Arraez
|N
|MIA
|1103
|-
|IF
|77
|Carlos Santana
|N
|MIL
|1100
|71.9
|IF
|78
|Geraldo Perdomo
|N
|ARI
|1094
|-
|IF
|79
|Amed Rosario
|N
|LAD
|1093
|71.1
|IF
|80
|Ty France
|A
|SEA
|1091
|71.4
|IF
|81
|Jeremy Pena
|A
|HOU
|1090
|57.4
|IF
|82
|Abraham Toro
|N
|MIL
|1089
|-
|IF
|83
|Josh Rojas
|A
|SEA
|1087
|-
|IF
|84
|Ryan Jeffers
|A
|MIN
|1086
|-
|IF
|85
|Eugenio Suarez
|A
|SEA
|1079
|61.1
|IF
|86
|Carlos Correa
|A
|MIN
|1078
|64.7
|IF
|87
|Adam Frazier
|A
|BAL
|1077
|-
|IF
|88
|Tyler Stephenson
|N
|CIN
|1073
|-
|IF
|89
|Ramon Urias
|A
|BAL
|1068
|-
|IF
|90
|Alejandro Kirk
|A
|TOR
|1051
|-
|IF
|91
|Brice Turang
|N
|MIL
|1049
|71.8
|IF
|92
|Jose Abreu
|A
|HOU
|1046
|70.6
|IF
|93
|Jon Berti
|N
|MIA
|1021
|-
|IF
|94
|Jace Peterson
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|IF
OUTFIELDERS
|Player
|LG
|TM
|UD Points
|ADP
|POS
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|N
|ATL
|1622
|1.6
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|N
|LAD
|1554
|3.3
|OF
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|A
|HOU
|1489
|9.9
|OF
|4
|Corbin Carroll
|N
|ARI
|1459
|69.3
|OF
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|A
|HOU
|1419
|6
|OF
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|A
|SEA
|1359
|8.6
|OF
|7
|Byron Buxton
|A
|MIN
|1351
|65.2
|OF
|8
|Adolis Garcia
|A
|TEX
|1347
|39.5
|OF
|9
|Josh Lowe
|A
|TAM
|1341
|69.1
|OF
|10
|Cody Bellinger
|N
|CHC
|1339
|54.6
|OF
|11
|Randy Arozarena
|A
|TAM
|1324
|20.1
|OF
|12
|James Outman
|N
|LAD
|1319
|63.1
|OF
|13
|Jake Fraley
|N
|CIN
|1308
|-
|OF
|14
|Kyle Schwarber
|N
|PHI
|1303
|35
|OF
|15
|Jazz Chisholm
|N
|MIA
|1282
|-
|OF
|16
|Michael Harris
|N
|ATL
|1281
|27.3
|OF
|17
|Marcell Ozuna
|N
|ATL
|1273
|27.6
|OF
|18
|Christian Yelich
|N
|MIL
|1268
|44.7
|OF
|19
|Chas McCormick
|A
|HOU
|1264
|64.3
|OF
|20
|Dylan Moore
|A
|SEA
|1259
|-
|OF
|21
|Christopher Morel
|N
|CHC
|1254
|-
|OF
|22
|Brandon Belt
|A
|TOR
|1252
|71.6
|OF
|23
|J.D. Martinez
|N
|LAD
|1245
|39.3
|OF
|24
|Cedric Mullins
|A
|BAL
|1236
|64.5
|OF
|25
|Luke Raley
|A
|TAM
|1233
|71.5
|OF
|26
|Anthony Santander
|A
|BAL
|1227
|44.8
|OF
|27
|Sal Frelick
|N
|MIL
|1222
|71.5
|OF
|28
|Jorge Soler
|N
|MIA
|1221
|-
|OF
|29
|Ian Happ
|N
|CHC
|1220
|69.7
|OF
|30
|Jose Siri
|A
|TAM
|1208
|70.6
|OF
|31
|George Springer
|A
|TOR
|1198
|68.3
|OF
|32
|Matt Wallner
|A
|MIN
|1181
|72
|OF
|33
|Jesus Sanchez
|N
|MIA
|1179
|-
|OF
|34
|Lourdes Gurriel
|N
|ARI
|1170
|-
|OF
|35
|TJ Friedl
|N
|CIN
|1170
|-
|OF
|36
|Joey Gallo
|A
|MIN
|1165
|-
|OF
|37
|Tommy Pham
|N
|ARI
|1165
|-
|OF
|38
|Mike Tauchman
|N
|CHC
|1165
|-
|OF
|39
|Brandon Marsh
|N
|PHI
|1165
|71.9
|OF
|40
|Johan Rojas
|N
|PHI
|1163
|-
|OF
|41
|Dominic Canzone
|A
|SEA
|1163
|-
|OF
|42
|Kevin Kiermaier
|A
|TOR
|1162
|-
|OF
|43
|Teoscar Hernandez
|A
|SEA
|1161
|48.9
|OF
|44
|Tyrone Taylor
|N
|MIL
|1159
|-
|OF
|45
|Jarred Kelenic
|A
|SEA
|1159
|71.5
|OF
|46
|Max Kepler
|A
|MIN
|1157
|69.8
|OF
|47
|TJ Hopkins
|N
|CIN
|1156
|-
|OF
|48
|Stuart Fairchild
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|OF
|49
|Mark Canha
|N
|MIL
|1152
|71.1
|OF
|50
|Eddie Rosario
|N
|ATL
|1151
|55.5
|OF
|51
|Michael Brantley
|A
|HOU
|1149
|69.3
|OF
|52
|Nick Castellanos
|N
|PHI
|1149
|57.8
|OF
|53
|Seiya Suzuki
|N
|CHC
|1144
|71.9
|OF
|54
|Austin Hays
|A
|BAL
|1140
|71.8
|OF
|55
|Joey Wiemer
|N
|MIL
|1137
|-
|OF
|56
|Hunter Renfroe
|N
|CIN
|1123
|-
|OF
|57
|Willi Castro
|A
|MIN
|1121
|-
|OF
|58
|Daulton Varsho
|A
|TOR
|1118
|71.6
|OF
|59
|Will Benson
|N
|CIN
|1111
|-
|OF
|60
|Alek Thomas
|N
|ARI
|1106
|-
|OF
|61
|Ryan McKenna
|A
|BAL
|1105
|-
|OF
|62
|Blake Perkins
|N
|MIL
|1105
|-
|OF
|63
|Leody Taveras
|A
|TEX
|1095
|70.3
|OF
|64
|Jason Heyward
|N
|LAD
|1092
|72
|OF
|65
|Aaron Hicks
|A
|BAL
|1089
|-
|OF
|66
|Josh Bell
|N
|MIA
|1087
|-
|OF
|67
|Harold Ramirez
|A
|TAM
|1084
|-
|OF
|68
|Michael Taylor
|A
|MIN
|1081
|-
|OF
|69
|Taylor Trammell
|A
|SEA
|1079
|-
|OF
|70
|Manuel Margot
|A
|TAM
|1078
|-
|OF
|71
|Robbie Grossman
|A
|TEX
|1075
|72
|OF
|72
|Bryan De La Cruz
|N
|MIA
|1074
|-
|OF
|73
|David Peralta
|N
|LAD
|1050
|71.8
|OF
|74
|Jake McCarthy
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|OF