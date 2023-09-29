The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings Refresh

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

In the American League, the Orioles and Twins have clinched their divisions, with the Rays assured of a wild-card spot. The Orioles have a bye, while the Twins

This approach entails entering multiple teams, which is the intent of Underdog Fantasy. There is a maximum of 150 entries and trust me, there will be individuals ponying up $1500 to reach the limit. I'm looking at about 15 teams, many of which are in the books already.

The idea is to give my roster a chance to advance to the Championship Series round, but still have one, if not two teams playing in the World Series.

Furthermore, to make sure I am accruing points in the wild-card round, one of the two teams will not have a bye. The other team is always from the other league and usually one of the favorites.

Right or wrong, I have decided the optimal approach is to stack two teams, one from each league. There are 12 roster spots to be filled, so I am splitting them six and six.

Below I refresh the rankings, eliminating the Giants and Red Sox. The new rankings cover 15 teams, with three more to be vanquished by Sunday.

Since that posting, a few teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, crushing a couple of my entries... oh well.

A few weeks back, I discussed The Pennant , an MLB playoff contest from Underdog Fantasy using the best ball format. If you missed it, please click HERE .

In the American League, the Orioles and Twins have clinched their divisions, with the Rays assured of a wild-card spot. The Orioles have a bye, while the Twins will host the sixth seed. The Blue Jays are close to clinching, but there is a dogfight in the AL West. Texas is in the driver's seat and the Mariners hold the tiebreaker over the Astros.

Over in the Senior Circuit, the Dodgers and Atlanta have a bye, with the Brewers and Phillies enjoying home-field advantage in the wild-card round. The Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds are vying for the last two wild-card berths.

Thus far, I have drafted 10 teams. The first four are composed of more than two teams, then I decided on the double-stack approach.

So far, I have two Mariners-Atlanta rosters, and one each of Mariners-Dodgers, Mariners-Phillies Astros-Brewers and Rays-Atlanta.

If the Mariners fall short, they take four of my teams with them.

Go Seattle Mariners!

With a limited budget, I am fading the Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds. However, there isn't an American League team I want to avoid, so I have some work to do. It's a good thing the contest closes just before the wild-card round begins Tuesday. If you need me Monday, sorry, but I'll be otherwise detained.

I still need entries with the Orioles, Twins and Rangers, though I'll wait until they clinch before committing to Texas. With a chance I lose Dodgers and Atlanta exposure, those will be the National League teams of focus.

Here are the updated rankings, removing Giants and Red Sox, along with injured players such as Sandy Alcantara. They'll be refreshed again once the playoff field is set.

OVERALL

PITCHERS

INFIELDERS

OUTFIELDERS