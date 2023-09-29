Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings Refresh

The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings Refresh

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 29, 2023

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

A few weeks back, I discussed The Pennant, an MLB playoff contest from Underdog Fantasy using the best ball format. If you missed it, please click HERE.

Since that posting, a few teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, crushing a couple of my entries... oh well.

Below I refresh the rankings, eliminating the Giants and Red Sox. The new rankings cover 15 teams, with three more to be vanquished by Sunday.

Right or wrong, I have decided the optimal approach is to stack two teams, one from each league. There are 12 roster spots to be filled, so I am splitting them six and six.

Furthermore, to make sure I am accruing points in the wild-card round, one of the two teams will not have a bye. The other team is always from the other league and usually one of the favorites.

The idea is to give my roster a chance to advance to the Championship Series round, but still have one, if not two teams playing in the World Series. 

This approach entails entering multiple teams, which is the intent of Underdog Fantasy. There is a maximum of 150 entries and trust me, there will be individuals ponying up $1500 to reach the limit. I'm looking at about 15 teams, many of which are in the books already.

In the American League, the Orioles and Twins have clinched their divisions, with the Rays assured of a wild-card spot. The Orioles have a bye, while the Twins

A few weeks back, I discussed The Pennant, an MLB playoff contest from Underdog Fantasy using the best ball format. If you missed it, please click HERE.

Since that posting, a few teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, crushing a couple of my entries... oh well.

Below I refresh the rankings, eliminating the Giants and Red Sox. The new rankings cover 15 teams, with three more to be vanquished by Sunday.

Right or wrong, I have decided the optimal approach is to stack two teams, one from each league. There are 12 roster spots to be filled, so I am splitting them six and six.

Furthermore, to make sure I am accruing points in the wild-card round, one of the two teams will not have a bye. The other team is always from the other league and usually one of the favorites.

The idea is to give my roster a chance to advance to the Championship Series round, but still have one, if not two teams playing in the World Series. 

This approach entails entering multiple teams, which is the intent of Underdog Fantasy. There is a maximum of 150 entries and trust me, there will be individuals ponying up $1500 to reach the limit. I'm looking at about 15 teams, many of which are in the books already.

In the American League, the Orioles and Twins have clinched their divisions, with the Rays assured of a wild-card spot. The Orioles have a bye, while the Twins will host the sixth seed. The Blue Jays are close to clinching, but there is a dogfight in the AL West. Texas is in the driver's seat and the Mariners hold the tiebreaker over the Astros.

Over in the Senior Circuit, the Dodgers and Atlanta have a bye, with the Brewers and Phillies enjoying home-field advantage in the wild-card round. The Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds are vying for the last two wild-card berths.

Thus far, I have drafted 10 teams. The first four are composed of more than two teams, then I decided on the double-stack approach.

So far, I have two Mariners-Atlanta rosters, and one each of Mariners-Dodgers, Mariners-Phillies Astros-Brewers and Rays-Atlanta.

If the Mariners fall short, they take four of my teams with them.

Go Seattle Mariners!

With a limited budget, I am fading the Marlins, Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds. However, there isn't an American League team I want to avoid, so I have some work to do. It's a good thing the contest closes just before the wild-card round begins Tuesday. If you need me Monday, sorry, but I'll be otherwise detained.

I still need entries with the Orioles, Twins and Rangers, though I'll wait until they clinch before committing to Texas. With a chance I lose Dodgers and Atlanta exposure, those will be the National League teams of focus.

Here are the updated rankings, removing Giants and Red Sox, along with injured players such as Sandy Alcantara. They'll be refreshed again once the playoff field is set.

OVERALL

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADPPOS
1Ronald AcunaNATL16221.6OF
2Mookie BettsNLAD15543.3OF
3Yordan AlvarezAHOU14899.9OF
4Matt OlsonNATL14647.9IF
5Corbin CarrollNARI145969.3OF
6Freddie FreemanNLAD14495.6IF
7Corey SeagerATEX142016.7IF
8Kyle TuckerAHOU14196OF
9Bryce HarperNPHI138316.9IF
10Spencer StriderNATL13652.5P
11Jose AltuveAHOU136034.8IF
12Julio RodriguezASEA13598.6OF
13Byron BuxtonAMIN135165.2OF
14Adolis GarciaATEX134739.5OF
15Josh LoweATAM134169.1OF
16Elly De La CruzNCIN1340-IF
17Cody BellingerNCHC133954.6OF
18Randy ArozarenaATAM132420.1OF
19James OutmanNLAD131963.1OF
20Max MuncyNLAD131232.2IF
21Jake FraleyNCIN1308-OF
22Kyle SchwarberNPHI130335OF
23Christian Encarnacion-StrandNCIN1294-IF
24Austin RileyNATL128212.5IF
25Jazz ChisholmNMIA1282-OF
26Christian WalkerNARI128171.8IF
27Michael HarrisNATL128127.3OF
28Royce LewisAMIN128070.8IF
29Ozzie AlbiesNATL127918.7IF
30Bo BichetteATOR127771IF
31Marcell OzunaNATL127327.6OF
32Gunnar HendersonABAL127056.6IF
33Christian YelichNMIL126844.7OF
34Jose CaballeroASEA1267-IF
35Sean MurphyNATL126540.9IF
36Chas McCormickAHOU126464.3OF
37Dylan MooreASEA1259-OF
38Will SmithNLAD125546.8IF
39Tyler GlasnowATAM125526.7P
40Christopher MorelNCHC1254-OF
41Brandon BeltATOR125271.6OF
42Alex BregmanAHOU124524.6IF
43Trea TurnerNPHI124539.8IF
44J.D. MartinezNLAD124539.3OF
45Jordan WestburgABAL1244-IF
46Mitch GarverATEX124472IF
47Marcus SemienATEX124436.3IF
48Ketel MarteNARI123671.9IF
49Cedric MullinsABAL123664.5OF
50Brandon WoodruffNMIL123448.3P
51Luke RaleyATAM123371.5OF
52Yandy DiazATAM1228-IF
53Josh JungATEX122871.9IF
54Anthony SantanderABAL122744.8OF
55Noelvi MarteNCIN1223-IF
56Edouard JulienAMIN122272IF
57Sal FrelickNMIL122271.5OF
58Jorge SolerNMIA1221-OF
59Ian HappNCHC122069.7OF
60Isaac ParedesATAM121963.2IF
61Patrick WisdomNCHC1216-IF
62J.T. RealmutoNPHI121671IF
63Kevin GausmanATOR121461.6P
64Danny JansenATOR1211-IF
65Jorge PolancoAMIN120972IF
66Chris TaylorNLAD120871.8IF
67Jose SiriATAM120870.6OF
68Jonathan ArandaATAM1206-IF
69Jeimer CandelarioNCHC120172IF
70George SpringerATOR119868.3OF
71Vladimir GuerreroATOR119765.3IF
72William ContrerasNMIL119569.7IF
73Ryan MountcastleABAL119169.4IF
74Michael BuschNLAD1191-IF
75Spencer SteerNCIN1190-IF
76Spencer HorwitzATOR1189-IF
77Nico HoernerNCHC118871.5IF
78Nathaniel LoweATEX118561.6IF
79Luis CastilloASEA118220.4P
80Yainer DiazAHOU118171.5IF
81Matt WallnerAMIN118172OF
82Jesus SanchezNMIA1179-OF
83Cal RaleighASEA117670.2IF
84Ezequiel DuranATEX1175-IF
85Dansby SwansonNCHC117467.9IF
86Vidal BrujanATAM1174-IF
87Osleivis BasabeATAM1173-IF
88Miguel VargasNLAD1171-IF
89Framber ValdezAHOU117114.6P
90Lourdes GurrielNARI1170-OF
91TJ FriedlNCIN1170-OF
92Corbin BurnesNMIL117030.4P
93Zack WheelerNPHI117031.3P
94Pablo LopezAMIN116952.6P
95J.P. CrawfordASEA116767.8IF
96Adley RutschmanABAL116639.8IF
97Jonathan IndiaNCIN1166-IF
98Jake BurgerNMIA1165-IF
99Joey GalloAMIN1165-OF
100Tommy PhamNARI1165-OF
101Mike TauchmanNCHC1165-OF
102Brandon MarshNPHI116571.9OF
103Johan RojasNPHI1163-OF
104Dominic CanzoneASEA1163-OF
105Kevin KiermaierATOR1162-OF
106Travis d'ArnaudNATL1161-IF
107Teoscar HernandezASEA116148.9OF
108Sam HaggertyASEA1159-IF
109Tyrone TaylorNMIL1159-OF
110Jarred KelenicASEA115971.5OF
111Max KeplerAMIN115769.8OF
112TJ HopkinsNCIN1156-OF
113Gabriel MorenoNARI1154-IF
114Joey VottoNCIN1153-IF
115Stuart FairchildNCIN1153-OF
116Mark CanhaNMIL115271.1OF
117Eddie RosarioNATL115155.5OF
118Michael BrantleyAHOU114969.3OF
119Nick CastellanosNPHI114957.8OF
120Matt ChapmanATOR114772IF
121Evan LongoriaNARI1146-IF
122Seiya SuzukiNCHC114471.9OF
123Jorge MateoABAL1143-IF
124Freddy PeraltaNMIL114362.2P
125Austin HaysABAL114071.8OF
126Joey WiemerNMIL1137-OF
127Alec BohmNPHI113670.3IF
128Whit MerrifieldATOR1136-IF
129Max ScherzerATEX113425.7P
130Bryson StottNPHI113371.5IF
131Nathan EovaldiATEX113356.6P
132Zac GallenNARI113270.1P
133Josh DonaldsonNMIL1131-IF
134Ryan O'HearnABAL1130-IF
135Alex KirilloffAMIN1125-IF
136Hunter RenfroeNCIN1123-OF
137Cavan BiggioATOR1121-IF
138Willi CastroAMIN1121-OF
139Andruw MonasterioNMIL112071.9IF
140Jonah HeimATEX1119-IF
141Daulton VarshoATOR111871.6OF
142Rowdy TellezNMIL1116-IF
143Davis SchneiderATOR111271.6IF
144Will BensonNCIN1111-OF
145Willy AdamesNMIL111066.2IF
146Alek ThomasNARI1106-OF
147Taylor WallsATAM110572IF
148Ryan McKennaABAL1105-OF
149Blake PerkinsNMIL1105-OF
150Orlando ArciaNATL110465.9IF
151Luis ArraezNMIA1103-IF
152Carlos SantanaNMIL110071.9IF
153Leody TaverasATEX109570.3OF
154Clayton KershawNLAD109512.9P
155Geraldo PerdomoNARI1094-IF
156Aaron NolaNPHI109413.7P
157Amed RosarioNLAD109371.1IF
158Jason HeywardNLAD109272OF
159Ty FranceASEA109171.4IF
160Logan GilbertASEA109154.3P
161Jeremy PenaAHOU109057.4IF
162Abraham ToroNMIL1089-IF
163Aaron HicksABAL1089-OF
164Joe RyanAMIN108960.8P
165Sonny GrayAMIN108868.6P
166Josh RojasASEA1087-IF
167Josh BellNMIA1087-OF
168Ryan JeffersAMIN1086-IF
169Harold RamirezATAM1084-OF
170Michael TaylorAMIN1081-OF
171Eugenio SuarezASEA107961.1IF
172Taylor TrammellASEA1079-OF
173Carlos CorreaAMIN107864.7IF
174Manuel MargotATAM1078-OF
175Adam FrazierABAL1077-IF
176Robbie GrossmanATEX107572OF
177Bryan De La CruzNMIA1074-OF
178Tyler StephensonNCIN1073-IF
179Merrill KellyNARI107271.6P
180Justin SteeleNCHC107161.7P
181Ramon UriasABAL1068-IF
182Lance LynnNLAD106425.6P
183George KirbyASEA106235.2P
184Jesus LuzardoNMIA1055-P
185Zach EflinATAM105441.4P
186Alejandro KirkATOR1051-IF
187David PeraltaNLAD105071.8OF
188Brice TurangNMIL104971.8IF
189Jose AbreuAHOU104670.6IF
190Max FriedNATL104110.8P
191Charlie MortonNATL103918P
192Andrew AbbottNCIN1027-P
193Jon BertiNMIA1021-IF
194Jace PetersonNARI1017-IF
195Jake McCarthyNARI1017-OF
196Kyle BradishABAL101358.8P
197Chris BassittATOR101167.8P
198Justin VerlanderAHOU100419.9P
199Jose BerriosATOR98972P
200Jordan MontgomeryATEX98065.7P
201Hunter GreeneNCIN972-P
202Bailey OberAMIN970-P
203Aaron CivaleATAM96565.6P
204Jon GrayATEX96372P
205Hunter BrownAHOU96152.7P
206Eury PerezNMIA952-P
207Bobby MillerNLAD94768.7P
208Marcus StromanNCHC94671.9P
209Bryce MillerASEA94471.5P
210Michael LorenzenNPHI93371.9P
211Yusei KikuchiATOR92771.9P
212Cristopher SanchezNPHI917-P
213Ranger SuarezNPHI91671.9P
214Braxton GarrettNMIA905-P
215Taj BradleyATAM903-P
216Dane DunningATEX901-P
217J.P. FranceAHOU90071P
218Kenta MaedaAMIN897-P
219Cristian JavierAHOU89063.9P
220Jack FlahertyABAL88571.8P
221Grayson RodriguezABAL88370.1P
222Bryan WooASEA883-P
223Dean KremerABAL873-P
224Javier AssadNCHC873-P
225Kyle GibsonABAL86971.4P
226Bryce ElderNATL86859P
227Andrew HeaneyATEX86571.6P
228Taijuan WalkerNPHI85868.1P
229Ben LivelyNCIN850-P
230Kyle HendricksNCHC84470P
231Brandon WilliamsonNCIN839-P
232Edward CabreraNMIA838-P
233Drew SmylyNCHC806-P
234Emmet SheehanNLAD805-P
235Hyun Jin RyuATOR804-P
236Wade MileyNMIL796-P
237Colin ReaNMIL793-P
238Jameson TaillonNCHC78471.6P
239Brandon PfaadtNARI782-P
240Julio TeheranNMIL765-P
241Adrian HouserNMIL761-P
242Tommy HenryNARI760-P
243Zack LittellATAM74771.8P
244Johnny CuetoNMIA743-P
245Cole IrvinABAL741-P
246Michael GroveNLAD722-P
247Zach DaviesNARI716-P

PITCHERS

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADP
1Spencer StriderNATL13652.5
2Tyler GlasnowATAM125526.7
3Brandon WoodruffNMIL123448.3
4Kevin GausmanATOR121461.6
5Luis CastilloASEA118220.4
6Framber ValdezAHOU117114.6
7Corbin BurnesNMIL117030.4
8Zack WheelerNPHI117031.3
9Pablo LopezAMIN116952.6
10Freddy PeraltaNMIL114362.2
11Max ScherzerATEX113425.7
12Nathan EovaldiATEX113356.6
13Zac GallenNARI113270.1
14Clayton KershawNLAD109512.9
15Aaron NolaNPHI109413.7
16Logan GilbertASEA109154.3
17Joe RyanAMIN108960.8
18Sonny GrayAMIN108868.6
19Merrill KellyNARI107271.6
20Justin SteeleNCHC107161.7
21Lance LynnNLAD106425.6
22George KirbyASEA106235.2
23Jesus LuzardoNMIA1055-
24Zach EflinATAM105441.4
25Max FriedNATL104110.8
26Charlie MortonNATL103918
27Andrew AbbottNCIN1027-
28Kyle BradishABAL101358.8
29Chris BassittATOR101167.8
30Justin VerlanderAHOU100419.9
31Jose BerriosATOR98972
32Jordan MontgomeryATEX98065.7
33Hunter GreeneNCIN972-
34Bailey OberAMIN970-
35Aaron CivaleATAM96565.6
36Jon GrayATEX96372
37Hunter BrownAHOU96152.7
38Eury PerezNMIA952-
39Bobby MillerNLAD94768.7
40Marcus StromanNCHC94671.9
41Bryce MillerASEA94471.5
42Michael LorenzenNPHI93371.9
43Yusei KikuchiATOR92771.9
44Cristopher SanchezNPHI917-
45Ranger SuarezNPHI91671.9
46Braxton GarrettNMIA905-
47Taj BradleyATAM903-
48Dane DunningATEX901-
49J.P. FranceAHOU90071
50Kenta MaedaAMIN897-
51Cristian JavierAHOU89063.9
52Jack FlahertyABAL88571.8
53Grayson RodriguezABAL88370.1
54Bryan WooASEA883-
55Dean KremerABAL873-
56Javier AssadNCHC873-
57Kyle GibsonABAL86971.4
58Bryce ElderNATL86859
59Andrew HeaneyATEX86571.6
60Taijuan WalkerNPHI85868.1
61Ben LivelyNCIN850-
62Kyle HendricksNCHC84470
63Brandon WilliamsonNCIN839-
64Edward CabreraNMIA838-
65Drew SmylyNCHC806-
66Emmet SheehanNLAD805-
67Hyun Jin RyuATOR804-
68Wade MileyNMIL796-
69Colin ReaNMIL793-
70Jameson TaillonNCHC78471.6
71Brandon PfaadtNARI782-
72Julio TeheranNMIL765-
73Adrian HouserNMIL761-
74Tommy HenryNARI760-
75Zack LittellATAM74771.8
76Johnny CuetoNMIA743-
77Cole IrvinABAL741-
78Michael GroveNLAD722-
79Zach DaviesNARI716-

INFIELDERS

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADPPOS
1Matt OlsonNATL14647.9IF
2Freddie FreemanNLAD14495.6IF
3Corey SeagerATEX142016.7IF
4Bryce HarperNPHI138316.9IF
5Jose AltuveAHOU136034.8IF
6Elly De La CruzNCIN1340-IF
7Max MuncyNLAD131232.2IF
8Christian Encarnacion-StrandNCIN1294-IF
9Austin RileyNATL128212.5IF
10Christian WalkerNARI128171.8IF
11Royce LewisAMIN128070.8IF
12Ozzie AlbiesNATL127918.7IF
13Bo BichetteATOR127771IF
14Gunnar HendersonABAL127056.6IF
15Jose CaballeroASEA1267-IF
16Sean MurphyNATL126540.9IF
17Will SmithNLAD125546.8IF
18Alex BregmanAHOU124524.6IF
19Trea TurnerNPHI124539.8IF
20Jordan WestburgABAL1244-IF
21Mitch GarverATEX124472IF
22Marcus SemienATEX124436.3IF
23Ketel MarteNARI123671.9IF
24Yandy DiazATAM1228-IF
25Josh JungATEX122871.9IF
26Noelvi MarteNCIN1223-IF
27Edouard JulienAMIN122272IF
28Isaac ParedesATAM121963.2IF
29Patrick WisdomNCHC1216-IF
30J.T. RealmutoNPHI121671IF
31Danny JansenATOR1211-IF
32Jorge PolancoAMIN120972IF
33Chris TaylorNLAD120871.8IF
34Jonathan ArandaATAM1206-IF
35Jeimer CandelarioNCHC120172IF
36Vladimir GuerreroATOR119765.3IF
37William ContrerasNMIL119569.7IF
38Ryan MountcastleABAL119169.4IF
39Michael BuschNLAD1191-IF
40Spencer SteerNCIN1190-IF
41Spencer HorwitzATOR1189-IF
42Nico HoernerNCHC118871.5IF
43Nathaniel LoweATEX118561.6IF
44Yainer DiazAHOU118171.5IF
45Cal RaleighASEA117670.2IF
46Ezequiel DuranATEX1175-IF
47Dansby SwansonNCHC117467.9IF
48Vidal BrujanATAM1174-IF
49Osleivis BasabeATAM1173-IF
50Miguel VargasNLAD1171-IF
51J.P. CrawfordASEA116767.8IF
52Adley RutschmanABAL116639.8IF
53Jonathan IndiaNCIN1166-IF
54Jake BurgerNMIA1165-IF
55Travis d'ArnaudNATL1161-IF
56Sam HaggertyASEA1159-IF
57Gabriel MorenoNARI1154-IF
58Joey VottoNCIN1153-IF
59Matt ChapmanATOR114772IF
60Evan LongoriaNARI1146-IF
61Jorge MateoABAL1143-IF
62Alec BohmNPHI113670.3IF
63Whit MerrifieldATOR1136-IF
64Bryson StottNPHI113371.5IF
65Josh DonaldsonNMIL1131-IF
66Ryan O'HearnABAL1130-IF
67Alex KirilloffAMIN1125-IF
68Cavan BiggioATOR1121-IF
69Andruw MonasterioNMIL112071.9IF
70Jonah HeimATEX1119-IF
71Rowdy TellezNMIL1116-IF
72Davis SchneiderATOR111271.6IF
73Willy AdamesNMIL111066.2IF
74Taylor WallsATAM110572IF
75Orlando ArciaNATL110465.9IF
76Luis ArraezNMIA1103-IF
77Carlos SantanaNMIL110071.9IF
78Geraldo PerdomoNARI1094-IF
79Amed RosarioNLAD109371.1IF
80Ty FranceASEA109171.4IF
81Jeremy PenaAHOU109057.4IF
82Abraham ToroNMIL1089-IF
83Josh RojasASEA1087-IF
84Ryan JeffersAMIN1086-IF
85Eugenio SuarezASEA107961.1IF
86Carlos CorreaAMIN107864.7IF
87Adam FrazierABAL1077-IF
88Tyler StephensonNCIN1073-IF
89Ramon UriasABAL1068-IF
90Alejandro KirkATOR1051-IF
91Brice TurangNMIL104971.8IF
92Jose AbreuAHOU104670.6IF
93Jon BertiNMIA1021-IF
94Jace PetersonNARI1017-IF

OUTFIELDERS

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADPPOS
1Ronald AcunaNATL16221.6OF
2Mookie BettsNLAD15543.3OF
3Yordan AlvarezAHOU14899.9OF
4Corbin CarrollNARI145969.3OF
5Kyle TuckerAHOU14196OF
6Julio RodriguezASEA13598.6OF
7Byron BuxtonAMIN135165.2OF
8Adolis GarciaATEX134739.5OF
9Josh LoweATAM134169.1OF
10Cody BellingerNCHC133954.6OF
11Randy ArozarenaATAM132420.1OF
12James OutmanNLAD131963.1OF
13Jake FraleyNCIN1308-OF
14Kyle SchwarberNPHI130335OF
15Jazz ChisholmNMIA1282-OF
16Michael HarrisNATL128127.3OF
17Marcell OzunaNATL127327.6OF
18Christian YelichNMIL126844.7OF
19Chas McCormickAHOU126464.3OF
20Dylan MooreASEA1259-OF
21Christopher MorelNCHC1254-OF
22Brandon BeltATOR125271.6OF
23J.D. MartinezNLAD124539.3OF
24Cedric MullinsABAL123664.5OF
25Luke RaleyATAM123371.5OF
26Anthony SantanderABAL122744.8OF
27Sal FrelickNMIL122271.5OF
28Jorge SolerNMIA1221-OF
29Ian HappNCHC122069.7OF
30Jose SiriATAM120870.6OF
31George SpringerATOR119868.3OF
32Matt WallnerAMIN118172OF
33Jesus SanchezNMIA1179-OF
34Lourdes GurrielNARI1170-OF
35TJ FriedlNCIN1170-OF
36Joey GalloAMIN1165-OF
37Tommy PhamNARI1165-OF
38Mike TauchmanNCHC1165-OF
39Brandon MarshNPHI116571.9OF
40Johan RojasNPHI1163-OF
41Dominic CanzoneASEA1163-OF
42Kevin KiermaierATOR1162-OF
43Teoscar HernandezASEA116148.9OF
44Tyrone TaylorNMIL1159-OF
45Jarred KelenicASEA115971.5OF
46Max KeplerAMIN115769.8OF
47TJ HopkinsNCIN1156-OF
48Stuart FairchildNCIN1153-OF
49Mark CanhaNMIL115271.1OF
50Eddie RosarioNATL115155.5OF
51Michael BrantleyAHOU114969.3OF
52Nick CastellanosNPHI114957.8OF
53Seiya SuzukiNCHC114471.9OF
54Austin HaysABAL114071.8OF
55Joey WiemerNMIL1137-OF
56Hunter RenfroeNCIN1123-OF
57Willi CastroAMIN1121-OF
58Daulton VarshoATOR111871.6OF
59Will BensonNCIN1111-OF
60Alek ThomasNARI1106-OF
61Ryan McKennaABAL1105-OF
62Blake PerkinsNMIL1105-OF
63Leody TaverasATEX109570.3OF
64Jason HeywardNLAD109272OF
65Aaron HicksABAL1089-OF
66Josh BellNMIA1087-OF
67Harold RamirezATAM1084-OF
68Michael TaylorAMIN1081-OF
69Taylor TrammellASEA1079-OF
70Manuel MargotATAM1078-OF
71Robbie GrossmanATEX107572OF
72Bryan De La CruzNMIA1074-OF
73David PeraltaNLAD105071.8OF
74Jake McCarthyNARI1017-OF

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 29
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 29
MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Braves vs. Nationals, Sept. 29
MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Braves vs. Nationals, Sept. 29
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, Sept. 29
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, Sept. 29