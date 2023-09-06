The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
Drafting, then doing nothing. Two of my favorite things.
Underdog Fantasy is running an intriguing MLB playoff contest called The Pennant. Entries are a reasonable $10 a pop. Scoring is best-ball points. Each league has six teams, drafting 12-man rosters.
The unique aspect of this contest is drafts are already in progress, well before the postseason teams have been decided. This opens things up for a plethora of strategies.
Explaining the scoring and active roster will help highlight the variety of approaches to building a roster.
Hitting points
- Single: 3 points
- Double: 6 points
- Triple: 8 points
- Home Run: 10 points
- Walk and HBP: 3 points
- Run and RBI: 2 points
- Stolen base: 4 points
Pitching points
- Win: 5 points
- Quality Start: 5 points
- Innings pitched: 3 points
- Earned Run: -3 points
Active Roster
- 3 Starting Pitchers
- 1 Infielder
- 1 Outfielder
- 2 Flex
That's it, only seven players from your 12-man roster contribute points. The Flex spots can be infielders or outfielders.
With just 72 players drafted in each league, split fairly evenly between pitching and hitting, most rosters will be laden with the best players from each MLB team.
It should be clear this contest is designed for multiple entries, with each stacking a different (potential) playoff team. There will be entrants with rosters covering almost all of the likely combinations of matchups.
This may seem intimidating to those just wanting to have some fun with a draft or two. Don't let the above discourage you from playing.
This may seem intimidating to those just wanting to have some fun with a draft or two. Don't let the above discourage you from playing. Those with multiple entries are going to have mostly dead-money lineups. Sure, they have a better chance of landing on the AL and NL World Series representatives, but if you nail the participants with your single entry, that team has just as good of a chance of winning as all of the rosters focused on covering every possible pairing.
Deciding on the final two teams involves some game theory. If you choose the AL and NL favorites, and they make the World Series, you'll be lumped in with a larger pool of teams with the same stacks. The more you stray from the favorites, fewer entries will have active MLB teams competing in the final round. Ideally, your choices to make the World Series aren't chalk, so you're choosing because you believe the team will be there at the end, and not because of game theory.
There is a huge factor not yet discussed. The Pennant is played over three rounds, with the top teams in each six-team league advancing to the next round.
Round 1
Wild card series, ALDS and NLDS
Round 2
ALCS and NLCS
Round 3
World Series
Stacking a team with a wild-card round bye means those players have no chance to contribute in at least two and perhaps three extra games in Round 1. The trick is to ensure you advance to Round 2 but still having ample players alive in Round 3 to compete for the $15,000 prize. Focusing on the four teams with a bye may hinder getting to Round 2, but not doing so could leave you short in Round 3.
It's impossible to generate a one size fits all set of rankings in this format. So much of your draft will revolve around your approach, and what teams you expect to make a deep run. If you're fading Atlanta, then bypassing Ronald Acuna -- even though he's far and away the best player in this format -- is the right call. That said, perhaps fading the NL East leaders isn't the right approach if you end up with the first pick. By the way, the draft order is generated randomly once the league is filled, then you have a minute to prepare. Once the draft begins, there is a 30-second clock.
Some playoff rankings bake in the odds a team moves on to the next series. In a different type of contest, this makes sense. Here? Not so much. Drafting is all about stacks as opposed to projecting how many games each team will play.
What follows are rankings based on the Underdog scoring system assuming all batters get the same number of plate appearances, and all pitchers start the same number of games. There is no consideration of spot in the batting order, or how many games/series each team is likely to play. I essentially took each player's current rest-of season skills projection and gave every hitter 600 plate appearances, and each pitcher 32 starts, with their innings being determined by their current average innings per games started. The current ADP from The Pennant contest is included with each table. As teams are eliminated from playoff contention, they'll be removed from these rankings.
I'll do my best to answer any questions below. Good luck and if you see ToddZ in the draft room, please go easy on him and let him nail his stacks.
Overall
|Player
|LG
|TM
|UD Points
|ADP
|POS
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|N
|ATL
|1622
|1.6
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|N
|LAD
|1554
|3.3
|OF
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|A
|HOU
|1489
|9.9
|OF
|4
|Matt Olson
|N
|ATL
|1464
|7.9
|IF
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|N
|ARI
|1459
|69.3
|OF
|6
|Freddie Freeman
|N
|LAD
|1449
|5.6
|IF
|7
|Corey Seager
|A
|TEX
|1420
|16.7
|IF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|A
|HOU
|1419
|6.0
|OF
|9
|Bryce Harper
|N
|PHI
|1383
|16.9
|IF
|10
|Spencer Strider
|N
|ATL
|1365
|2.5
|P
|11
|Jose Altuve
|A
|HOU
|1360
|34.8
|IF
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|A
|SEA
|1359
|8.6
|OF
|13
|Byron Buxton
|A
|MIN
|1351
|65.2
|OF
|14
|Matt McLain
|N
|CIN
|1347
|-
|IF
|15
|Adolis Garcia
|A
|TEX
|1347
|39.5
|OF
|16
|Josh Lowe
|A
|TAM
|1341
|69.1
|OF
|17
|Elly De La Cruz
|N
|CIN
|1340
|-
|IF
|18
|Cody Bellinger
|N
|CHC
|1339
|54.6
|OF
|19
|Randy Arozarena
|A
|TAM
|1324
|20.1
|OF
|20
|Rafael Devers
|A
|BOS
|1322
|-
|IF
|21
|James Outman
|N
|LAD
|1319
|63.1
|OF
|22
|Max Muncy
|N
|LAD
|1312
|32.2
|IF
|23
|Jake Fraley
|N
|CIN
|1308
|-
|OF
|24
|Kyle Schwarber
|N
|PHI
|1303
|35.0
|OF
|25
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|N
|CIN
|1294
|-
|IF
|26
|Adam Duvall
|A
|BOS
|1291
|-
|OF
|27
|Jazz Chisholm
|N
|MIA
|1282
|-
|OF
|28
|Austin Riley
|N
|ATL
|1282
|12.5
|IF
|29
|Michael Harris
|N
|ATL
|1281
|27.3
|OF
|30
|Christian Walker
|N
|ARI
|1281
|71.8
|IF
|31
|Royce Lewis
|A
|MIN
|1280
|70.8
|IF
|32
|Ozzie Albies
|N
|ATL
|1279
|18.7
|IF
|33
|Bo Bichette
|A
|TOR
|1277
|71
|IF
|34
|Marcell Ozuna
|N
|ATL
|1273
|27.6
|OF
|35
|Brandon Lowe
|A
|TAM
|1271
|69.6
|IF
|36
|Gunnar Henderson
|A
|BAL
|1270
|56.6
|IF
|37
|Christian Yelich
|N
|MIL
|1268
|44.7
|OF
|38
|Jose Caballero
|A
|SEA
|1267
|-
|IF
|39
|Triston Casas
|A
|BOS
|1266
|-
|IF
|40
|Sean Murphy
|N
|ATL
|1265
|40.9
|IF
|41
|Chas McCormick
|A
|HOU
|1264
|64.3
|OF
|42
|Dylan Moore
|A
|SEA
|1259
|-
|OF
|43
|Tyler Glasnow
|A
|TAM
|1255
|26.7
|P
|44
|Will Smith
|N
|LAD
|1255
|46.8
|IF
|45
|Christopher Morel
|N
|CHC
|1254
|-
|OF
|46
|Brandon Belt
|A
|TOR
|1252
|71.6
|OF
|47
|Justin Turner
|A
|BOS
|1250
|-
|OF
|48
|J.D. Martinez
|N
|LAD
|1245
|39.3
|OF
|49
|Trea Turner
|N
|PHI
|1245
|39.8
|IF
|50
|Alex Bregman
|A
|HOU
|1245
|24.6
|IF
|51
|Jordan Westburg
|A
|BAL
|1244
|-
|IF
|52
|Mitch Garver
|A
|TEX
|1244
|72
|IF
|53
|Marcus Semien
|A
|TEX
|1244
|36.3
|IF
|54
|Trevor Story
|A
|BOS
|1239
|-
|IF
|55
|Cedric Mullins
|A
|BAL
|1236
|64.5
|OF
|56
|Ketel Marte
|N
|ARI
|1236
|71.9
|IF
|57
|Brandon Woodruff
|N
|MIL
|1234
|48.3
|P
|58
|Luke Raley
|A
|TAM
|1233
|71.5
|OF
|59
|Yandy Diaz
|A
|TAM
|1228
|-
|IF
|60
|Josh Jung
|A
|TEX
|1228
|71.9
|IF
|61
|Anthony Santander
|A
|BAL
|1227
|44.8
|OF
|62
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|A
|BOS
|1227
|-
|IF
|63
|Noelvi Marte
|N
|CIN
|1223
|-
|IF
|64
|Sal Frelick
|N
|MIL
|1222
|71.5
|OF
|65
|Edouard Julien
|A
|MIN
|1222
|72
|IF
|66
|Jorge Soler
|N
|MIA
|1221
|-
|OF
|67
|Ian Happ
|N
|CHC
|1220
|69.7
|OF
|68
|Isaac Paredes
|A
|TAM
|1219
|63.2
|IF
|69
|Patrick Wisdom
|N
|CHC
|1216
|-
|IF
|70
|J.T. Realmuto
|N
|PHI
|1216
|71
|IF
|71
|Kevin Gausman
|A
|TOR
|1214
|61.6
|P
|72
|Danny Jansen
|A
|TOR
|1211
|-
|IF
|73
|Jorge Polanco
|A
|MIN
|1209
|72
|IF
|74
|Jose Siri
|A
|TAM
|1208
|70.6
|OF
|75
|Chris Taylor
|N
|LAD
|1208
|71.8
|IF
|76
|Jonathan Aranda
|A
|TAM
|1206
|-
|IF
|77
|Joc Pederson
|N
|SFG
|1202
|71.9
|OF
|78
|Jeimer Candelario
|N
|CHC
|1201
|72
|IF
|79
|George Springer
|A
|TOR
|1198
|68.3
|OF
|80
|Vladimir Guerrero
|A
|TOR
|1197
|65.3
|IF
|81
|William Contreras
|N
|MIL
|1195
|69.7
|IF
|82
|Michael Busch
|N
|LAD
|1191
|-
|IF
|83
|Ryan Mountcastle
|A
|BAL
|1191
|69.4
|IF
|84
|Spencer Steer
|N
|CIN
|1190
|-
|IF
|85
|Spencer Horwitz
|A
|TOR
|1189
|-
|IF
|86
|Nico Hoerner
|N
|CHC
|1188
|71.5
|IF
|87
|Nathaniel Lowe
|A
|TEX
|1185
|61.6
|IF
|88
|Luis Castillo
|A
|SEA
|1182
|20.4
|P
|89
|Matt Wallner
|A
|MIN
|1181
|72.0
|OF
|90
|Yainer Diaz
|A
|HOU
|1181
|71.5
|IF
|91
|Jesus Sanchez
|N
|MIA
|1179
|-
|OF
|92
|Cal Raleigh
|A
|SEA
|1176
|70.2
|IF
|93
|Ezequiel Duran
|A
|TEX
|1175
|-
|IF
|94
|Vidal Brujan
|A
|TAM
|1174
|-
|IF
|95
|Wilmer Flores
|N
|SFG
|1174
|71.8
|IF
|96
|Dansby Swanson
|N
|CHC
|1174
|67.9
|IF
|97
|Osleivis Basabe
|A
|TAM
|1173
|-
|IF
|98
|Framber Valdez
|A
|HOU
|1171
|14.6
|P
|99
|Miguel Vargas
|N
|LAD
|1171
|-
|IF
|100
|Corbin Burnes
|N
|MIL
|1170
|30.4
|P
|101
|Zack Wheeler
|N
|PHI
|1170
|31.3
|P
|102
|Mike Yastrzemski
|N
|SFG
|1170
|-
|OF
|103
|TJ Friedl
|N
|CIN
|1170
|-
|OF
|104
|Lourdes Gurriel
|N
|ARI
|1170
|-
|OF
|105
|Pablo Lopez
|A
|MIN
|1169
|52.6
|P
|106
|Mitch Haniger
|N
|SFG
|1169
|71.3
|OF
|107
|J.P. Crawford
|A
|SEA
|1167
|67.8
|IF
|108
|Jonathan India
|N
|CIN
|1166
|-
|IF
|109
|Adley Rutschman
|A
|BAL
|1166
|39.8
|IF
|110
|Joey Gallo
|A
|MIN
|1165
|-
|OF
|111
|Mike Tauchman
|N
|CHC
|1165
|-
|OF
|112
|Tommy Pham
|N
|ARI
|1165
|-
|OF
|113
|Brandon Marsh
|N
|PHI
|1165
|71.9
|OF
|114
|Michael Conforto
|N
|SFG
|1165
|70.5
|OF
|115
|Jake Burger
|N
|MIA
|1165
|-
|IF
|116
|Dominic Canzone
|A
|SEA
|1163
|-
|OF
|117
|Johan Rojas
|N
|PHI
|1163
|-
|OF
|118
|Kevin Kiermaier
|A
|TOR
|1162
|-
|OF
|119
|Wade Meckler
|N
|SFG
|1162
|-
|OF
|120
|Teoscar Hernandez
|A
|SEA
|1161
|48.9
|OF
|121
|Travis d'Arnaud
|N
|ATL
|1161
|-
|IF
|122
|Rob Refsnyder
|A
|BOS
|1160
|-
|OF
|123
|Masataka Yoshida
|A
|BOS
|1160
|70.8
|OF
|124
|Tyrone Taylor
|N
|MIL
|1159
|-
|OF
|125
|Jarred Kelenic
|A
|SEA
|1159
|71.5
|OF
|126
|Sam Haggerty
|A
|SEA
|1159
|-
|IF
|127
|Max Kepler
|A
|MIN
|1157
|69.8
|OF
|128
|Harrison Bader
|N
|CIN
|1156
|-
|OF
|129
|TJ Hopkins
|N
|CIN
|1156
|-
|OF
|130
|Gabriel Moreno
|N
|ARI
|1154
|-
|IF
|131
|Stuart Fairchild
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|OF
|132
|Joey Votto
|N
|CIN
|1153
|-
|IF
|133
|Mark Canha
|N
|MIL
|1152
|71.1
|OF
|134
|Eddie Rosario
|N
|ATL
|1151
|55.5
|OF
|135
|Michael Brantley
|A
|HOU
|1149
|69.3
|OF
|136
|Nick Castellanos
|N
|PHI
|1149
|57.8
|OF
|137
|Matt Chapman
|A
|TOR
|1147
|72
|IF
|138
|Evan Longoria
|N
|ARI
|1146
|-
|IF
|139
|Seiya Suzuki
|N
|CHC
|1144
|71.9
|OF
|140
|Freddy Peralta
|N
|MIL
|1143
|62.2
|P
|141
|Jorge Mateo
|A
|BAL
|1143
|-
|IF
|142
|Luis Matos
|N
|SFG
|1140
|-
|OF
|143
|Austin Hays
|A
|BAL
|1140
|71.8
|OF
|144
|Joey Wiemer
|N
|MIL
|1137
|-
|OF
|145
|Whit Merrifield
|A
|TOR
|1136
|-
|IF
|146
|Alec Bohm
|N
|PHI
|1136
|70.3
|IF
|147
|Thairo Estrada
|N
|SFG
|1135
|69.1
|IF
|148
|Max Scherzer
|A
|TEX
|1134
|25.7
|P
|149
|Logan Webb
|N
|SFG
|1134
|67
|P
|150
|Blake Sabol
|N
|SFG
|1134
|-
|IF
|151
|Nathan Eovaldi
|A
|TEX
|1133
|56.6
|P
|152
|Bryson Stott
|N
|PHI
|1133
|71.5
|IF
|153
|Zac Gallen
|N
|ARI
|1132
|70.1
|P
|154
|Josh Donaldson
|N
|MIL
|1131
|-
|IF
|155
|Ryan O'Hearn
|A
|BAL
|1130
|-
|IF
|156
|Alex Verdugo
|A
|BOS
|1129
|-
|OF
|157
|Connor Wong
|A
|BOS
|1129
|-
|IF
|158
|Alex Kirilloff
|A
|MIN
|1125
|-
|IF
|159
|Hunter Renfroe
|N
|CIN
|1123
|-
|OF
|160
|Luis Urias
|A
|BOS
|1122
|-
|IF
|161
|Willi Castro
|A
|MIN
|1121
|-
|OF
|162
|Cavan Biggio
|A
|TOR
|1121
|-
|IF
|163
|Andruw Monasterio
|N
|MIL
|1120
|71.9
|IF
|164
|Jonah Heim
|A
|TEX
|1119
|-
|IF
|165
|Daulton Varsho
|A
|TOR
|1118
|71.6
|OF
|166
|LaMonte Wade
|N
|SFG
|1117
|-
|IF
|167
|Rowdy Tellez
|N
|MIL
|1116
|-
|IF
|168
|Davis Schneider
|A
|TOR
|1112
|71.6
|IF
|169
|Will Benson
|N
|CIN
|1111
|-
|OF
|170
|Willy Adames
|N
|MIL
|1110
|66.2
|IF
|171
|Alek Thomas
|N
|ARI
|1106
|-
|OF
|172
|Blake Perkins
|N
|MIL
|1105
|-
|OF
|173
|Ryan McKenna
|A
|BAL
|1105
|-
|OF
|174
|Taylor Walls
|A
|TAM
|1105
|72
|IF
|175
|Orlando Arcia
|N
|ATL
|1104
|65.9
|IF
|176
|Luis Arraez
|N
|MIA
|1103
|-
|IF
|177
|Carlos Santana
|N
|MIL
|1100
|71.9
|IF
|178
|Clayton Kershaw
|N
|LAD
|1095
|12.9
|P
|179
|Leody Taveras
|A
|TEX
|1095
|70.3
|OF
|180
|Geraldo Perdomo
|N
|ARI
|1094
|-
|IF
|181
|Aaron Nola
|N
|PHI
|1094
|13.7
|P
|182
|Amed Rosario
|N
|LAD
|1093
|71.1
|IF
|183
|Jason Heyward
|N
|LAD
|1092
|72.0
|OF
|184
|Ty France
|A
|SEA
|1091
|71.4
|IF
|185
|Logan Gilbert
|A
|SEA
|1091
|54.3
|P
|186
|Jeremy Pena
|A
|HOU
|1090
|57.4
|IF
|187
|Joe Ryan
|A
|MIN
|1089
|60.8
|P
|188
|Aaron Hicks
|A
|BAL
|1089
|-
|OF
|189
|J.D. Davis
|N
|SFG
|1089
|-
|IF
|190
|Abraham Toro
|N
|MIL
|1089
|-
|IF
|191
|Sonny Gray
|A
|MIN
|1088
|68.6
|P
|192
|Josh Bell
|N
|MIA
|1087
|-
|OF
|193
|Josh Rojas
|A
|SEA
|1087
|-
|IF
|194
|Ryan Jeffers
|A
|MIN
|1086
|-
|IF
|195
|Harold Ramirez
|A
|TAM
|1084
|-
|OF
|196
|Michael Taylor
|A
|MIN
|1081
|-
|OF
|197
|Taylor Trammell
|A
|SEA
|1079
|-
|OF
|198
|Eugenio Suarez
|A
|SEA
|1079
|61.1
|IF
|199
|Manuel Margot
|A
|TAM
|1078
|-
|OF
|200
|Carlos Correa
|A
|MIN
|1078
|64.7
|IF
|201
|Adam Frazier
|A
|BAL
|1077
|-
|IF
|202
|Robbie Grossman
|A
|TEX
|1075
|72.0
|OF
|203
|Bryan De La Cruz
|N
|MIA
|1074
|-
|OF
|204
|Tyler Stephenson
|N
|CIN
|1073
|-
|IF
|205
|Merrill Kelly
|N
|ARI
|1072
|71.6
|P
|206
|Justin Steele
|N
|CHC
|1071
|61.7
|P
|207
|Ramon Urias
|A
|BAL
|1068
|-
|IF
|208
|Lance Lynn
|N
|LAD
|1064
|25.6
|P
|209
|George Kirby
|A
|SEA
|1062
|35.2
|P
|210
|Jesus Luzardo
|N
|MIA
|1055
|-
|P
|211
|Zach Eflin
|A
|TAM
|1054
|41.4
|P
|212
|Alejandro Kirk
|A
|TOR
|1051
|-
|IF
|213
|David Peralta
|N
|LAD
|1050
|71.8
|OF
|214
|Brice Turang
|N
|MIL
|1049
|71.8
|IF
|215
|Jose Abreu
|A
|HOU
|1046
|70.6
|IF
|216
|Sandy Alcantara
|N
|MIA
|1042
|-
|P
|217
|Max Fried
|N
|ATL
|1041
|10.8
|P
|218
|Charlie Morton
|N
|ATL
|1039
|18
|P
|219
|Chris Sale
|A
|BOS
|1034
|-
|P
|220
|Andrew Abbott
|N
|CIN
|1027
|-
|P
|221
|Brandon Crawford
|N
|SFG
|1027
|-
|IF
|222
|Jon Berti
|N
|MIA
|1021
|-
|IF
|223
|Jake McCarthy
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|OF
|224
|Jace Peterson
|N
|ARI
|1017
|-
|IF
|225
|Kyle Bradish
|A
|BAL
|1013
|58.8
|P
|226
|Chris Bassitt
|A
|TOR
|1011
|67.8
|P
|227
|Justin Verlander
|A
|HOU
|1004
|19.9
|P
|228
|Nick Pivetta
|A
|BOS
|995
|-
|P
|229
|Jose Berrios
|A
|TOR
|989
|72
|P
|230
|Julio Urias
|N
|LAD
|981
|41.1
|P
|231
|Jordan Montgomery
|A
|TEX
|980
|65.7
|P
|232
|Hunter Greene
|N
|CIN
|972
|-
|P
|233
|Bailey Ober
|A
|MIN
|970
|-
|P
|234
|Aaron Civale
|A
|TAM
|965
|65.6
|P
|235
|Jon Gray
|A
|TEX
|963
|72
|P
|236
|Hunter Brown
|A
|HOU
|961
|52.7
|P
|237
|Eury Perez
|N
|MIA
|952
|-
|P
|238
|Bobby Miller
|N
|LAD
|947
|68.7
|P
|239
|Marcus Stroman
|N
|CHC
|946
|71.9
|P
|240
|Bryce Miller
|A
|SEA
|944
|71.5
|P
|241
|Michael Lorenzen
|N
|PHI
|933
|71.9
|P
|242
|Yusei Kikuchi
|A
|TOR
|927
|71.9
|P
|243
|Cristopher Sanchez
|N
|PHI
|917
|-
|P
|244
|Ranger Suarez
|N
|PHI
|916
|71.9
|P
|245
|Alex Cobb
|N
|SFG
|906
|68.1
|P
|246
|Braxton Garrett
|N
|MIA
|905
|-
|P
|247
|Taj Bradley
|A
|TAM
|903
|-
|P
|248
|Dane Dunning
|A
|TEX
|901
|-
|P
|249
|James Paxton
|A
|BOS
|901
|-
|P
|250
|Brayan Bello
|A
|BOS
|901
|-
|P
|251
|J.P. France
|A
|HOU
|900
|71
|P
|252
|Kenta Maeda
|A
|MIN
|897
|-
|P
|253
|Cristian Javier
|A
|HOU
|890
|63.9
|P
|254
|Jack Flaherty
|A
|BAL
|885
|71.8
|P
|255
|Grayson Rodriguez
|A
|BAL
|883
|70.1
|P
|256
|Bryan Woo
|A
|SEA
|883
|-
|P
|257
|Dean Kremer
|A
|BAL
|873
|-
|P
|258
|Javier Assad
|N
|CHC
|873
|-
|P
|259
|Kyle Gibson
|A
|BAL
|869
|71.4
|P
|260
|Bryce Elder
|N
|ATL
|868
|59
|P
|261
|Andrew Heaney
|A
|TEX
|865
|71.6
|P
|262
|Taijuan Walker
|N
|PHI
|858
|68.1
|P
|263
|Ben Lively
|N
|CIN
|850
|-
|P
|264
|Tanner Houck
|A
|BOS
|850
|-
|P
|265
|Kyle Hendricks
|N
|CHC
|844
|70
|P
|266
|Brandon Williamson
|N
|CIN
|839
|-
|P
|267
|Edward Cabrera
|N
|MIA
|838
|-
|P
|268
|Graham Ashcraft
|N
|CIN
|831
|-
|P
|269
|Drew Smyly
|N
|CHC
|806
|-
|P
|270
|Emmet Sheehan
|N
|LAD
|805
|-
|P
|271
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|A
|TOR
|804
|-
|P
|272
|Kutter Crawford
|A
|BOS
|797
|-
|P
|273
|Wade Miley
|N
|MIL
|796
|-
|P
|274
|Colin Rea
|N
|MIL
|793
|-
|P
|275
|Jameson Taillon
|N
|CHC
|784
|71.6
|P
|276
|Brandon Pfaadt
|N
|ARI
|782
|-
|P
|277
|Julio Teheran
|N
|MIL
|765
|-
|P
|278
|Adrian Houser
|N
|MIL
|761
|-
|P
|279
|Tommy Henry
|N
|ARI
|760
|-
|P
|280
|Zack Littell
|A
|TAM
|747
|71.8
|P
|281
|Johnny Cueto
|N
|MIA
|743
|-
|P
|282
|Cole Irvin
|A
|BAL
|741
|-
|P
|283
|Michael Grove
|N
|LAD
|722
|-
|P
|284
|Zach Davies
|N
|ARI
|716
|-
|P