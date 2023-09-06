The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

This may seem intimidating to those just wanting to have some fun with a draft or two. Don't let the above discourage you from playing.

It should be clear this contest is designed for multiple entries, with each stacking a different (potential) playoff team. There will be entrants with rosters covering almost all of the likely combinations of matchups.

With just 72 players drafted in each league, split fairly evenly between pitching and hitting, most rosters will be laden with the best players from each MLB team.

That's it, only seven players from your 12-man roster contribute points. The Flex spots can be infielders or outfielders.

The unique aspect of this contest is drafts are already in progress, well before the postseason teams have been decided. This opens things up for a plethora of strategies.

Underdog Fantasy is running an intriguing MLB playoff contest called The Pennant . Entries are a reasonable $10 a pop. Scoring is best-ball points. Each league has six teams, drafting 12-man rosters.

Drafting, then doing nothing. Two of my favorite things.

Explaining the scoring and active roster will help highlight the variety of approaches to building a roster.

Hitting points

Single: 3 points

Double: 6 points

Triple: 8 points

Home Run: 10 points

Walk and HBP: 3 points

Run and RBI: 2 points

Stolen base: 4 points

Pitching points

Win: 5 points

Quality Start: 5 points

Innings pitched: 3 points

Earned Run: -3 points

Active Roster

3 Starting Pitchers

1 Infielder

1 Outfielder

2 Flex

Deciding on the final two teams involves some game theory. If you choose the AL and NL favorites, and they make the World Series, you'll be lumped in with a larger pool of teams with the same stacks. The more you stray from the favorites, fewer entries will have active MLB teams competing in the final round. Ideally, your choices to make the World Series aren't chalk, so you're choosing because you believe the team will be there at the end, and not because of game theory.

Deciding on the final two teams involves some game theory. If you choose the AL and NL favorites, and they make the World Series, you'll be lumped in with a larger pool of teams with the same stacks. The more you stray from the favorites, fewer entries will have active MLB teams competing in the final round. Ideally, your choices to make the World Series aren't chalk, so you're choosing because you believe the team will be there at the end, and not because of game theory.

There is a huge factor not yet discussed. The Pennant is played over three rounds, with the top teams in each six-team league advancing to the next round.

Round 1

Wild card series, ALDS and NLDS

Round 2

ALCS and NLCS

Round 3

World Series

Stacking a team with a wild-card round bye means those players have no chance to contribute in at least two and perhaps three extra games in Round 1. The trick is to ensure you advance to Round 2 but still having ample players alive in Round 3 to compete for the $15,000 prize. Focusing on the four teams with a bye may hinder getting to Round 2, but not doing so could leave you short in Round 3.

It's impossible to generate a one size fits all set of rankings in this format. So much of your draft will revolve around your approach, and what teams you expect to make a deep run. If you're fading Atlanta, then bypassing Ronald Acuna -- even though he's far and away the best player in this format -- is the right call. That said, perhaps fading the NL East leaders isn't the right approach if you end up with the first pick. By the way, the draft order is generated randomly once the league is filled, then you have a minute to prepare. Once the draft begins, there is a 30-second clock.

Some playoff rankings bake in the odds a team moves on to the next series. In a different type of contest, this makes sense. Here? Not so much. Drafting is all about stacks as opposed to projecting how many games each team will play.

What follows are rankings based on the Underdog scoring system assuming all batters get the same number of plate appearances, and all pitchers start the same number of games. There is no consideration of spot in the batting order, or how many games/series each team is likely to play. I essentially took each player's current rest-of season skills projection and gave every hitter 600 plate appearances, and each pitcher 32 starts, with their innings being determined by their current average innings per games started. The current ADP from The Pennant contest is included with each table. As teams are eliminated from playoff contention, they'll be removed from these rankings.

I'll do my best to answer any questions below. Good luck and if you see ToddZ in the draft room, please go easy on him and let him nail his stacks.

Overall

Pitchers

Infielders

Outfielders