The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings

The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy Playoff Best Ball Rankings

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 6, 2023

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Drafting, then doing nothing. Two of my favorite things.

Underdog Fantasy is running an intriguing MLB playoff contest called The Pennant. Entries are a reasonable $10 a pop. Scoring is best-ball points. Each league has six teams, drafting 12-man rosters.

The unique aspect of this contest is drafts are already in progress, well before the postseason teams have been decided. This opens things up for a plethora of strategies.

Explaining the scoring and active roster will help highlight the variety of approaches to building a roster.

Hitting points

  • Single: 3 points
  • Double: 6 points
  • Triple: 8 points
  • Home Run: 10 points
  • Walk and HBP: 3 points
  • Run and RBI: 2 points
  • Stolen base: 4 points

Pitching points

  • Win: 5 points
  • Quality Start: 5 points
  • Innings pitched: 3 points
  • Earned Run: -3 points

Active Roster

  • 3 Starting Pitchers
  • 1 Infielder
  • 1 Outfielder
  • 2 Flex 

That's it, only seven players from your 12-man roster contribute points. The Flex spots can be infielders or outfielders.

With just 72 players drafted in each league, split fairly evenly between pitching and hitting, most rosters will be laden with the best players from each MLB team.

It should be clear this contest is designed for multiple entries, with each stacking a different (potential) playoff team. There will be entrants with rosters covering almost all of the likely combinations of matchups.

This may seem intimidating to those just wanting to have some fun with a draft or two. Don't let the above discourage you from playing.

This may seem intimidating to those just wanting to have some fun with a draft or two. Don't let the above discourage you from playing. Those with multiple entries are going to have mostly dead-money lineups. Sure, they have a better chance of landing on the AL and NL World Series representatives, but if you nail the participants with your single entry, that team has just as good of a chance of winning as all of the rosters focused on covering every possible pairing.

Deciding on the final two teams involves some game theory. If you choose the AL and NL favorites, and they make the World Series, you'll be lumped in with a larger pool of teams with the same stacks. The more you stray from the favorites, fewer entries will have active MLB teams competing in the final round. Ideally, your choices to make the World Series aren't chalk, so you're choosing because you believe the team will be there at the end, and not because of game theory.

There is a huge factor not yet discussed. The Pennant is played over three rounds, with the top teams in each six-team league advancing to the next round.

Round 1

Wild card series, ALDS and NLDS

Round 2

ALCS and NLCS

Round 3

World Series

Stacking a team with a wild-card round bye means those players have no chance to contribute in at least two and perhaps three extra games in Round 1. The trick is to ensure you advance to Round 2 but still having ample players alive in Round 3 to compete for the $15,000 prize. Focusing on the four teams with a bye may hinder getting to Round 2, but not doing so could leave you short in Round 3.

It's impossible to generate a one size fits all set of rankings in this format. So much of your draft will revolve around your approach, and what teams you expect to make a deep run. If you're fading Atlanta, then bypassing Ronald Acuna -- even though he's far and away the best player in this format -- is the right call. That said, perhaps fading the NL East leaders isn't the right approach if you end up with the first pick. By the way, the draft order is generated randomly once the league is filled, then you have a minute to prepare. Once the draft begins, there is a 30-second clock.

Some playoff rankings bake in the odds a team moves on to the next series. In a different type of contest, this makes sense. Here? Not so much. Drafting is all about stacks as opposed to projecting how many games each team will play.

What follows are rankings based on the Underdog scoring system assuming all batters get the same number of plate appearances, and all pitchers start the same number of games. There is no consideration of spot in the batting order, or how many games/series each team is likely to play. I essentially took each player's current rest-of season skills projection and gave every hitter 600 plate appearances, and each pitcher 32 starts, with their innings being determined by their current average innings per games started. The current ADP from The Pennant contest is included with each table. As teams are eliminated from playoff contention, they'll be removed from these rankings.

I'll do my best to answer any questions below. Good luck and if you see ToddZ in the draft room, please go easy on him and let him nail his stacks.

Overall

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADPPOS
1Ronald AcunaNATL16221.6OF
2Mookie BettsNLAD15543.3OF
3Yordan AlvarezAHOU14899.9OF
4Matt OlsonNATL14647.9IF
5Corbin CarrollNARI145969.3OF
6Freddie FreemanNLAD14495.6IF
7Corey SeagerATEX142016.7IF
8Kyle TuckerAHOU14196.0OF
9Bryce HarperNPHI138316.9IF
10Spencer StriderNATL13652.5P
11Jose AltuveAHOU136034.8IF
12Julio RodriguezASEA13598.6OF
13Byron BuxtonAMIN135165.2OF
14Matt McLainNCIN1347-IF
15Adolis GarciaATEX134739.5OF
16Josh LoweATAM134169.1OF
17Elly De La CruzNCIN1340-IF
18Cody BellingerNCHC133954.6OF
19Randy ArozarenaATAM132420.1OF
20Rafael DeversABOS1322-IF
21James OutmanNLAD131963.1OF
22Max MuncyNLAD131232.2IF
23Jake FraleyNCIN1308-OF
24Kyle SchwarberNPHI130335.0OF
25Christian Encarnacion-StrandNCIN1294-IF
26Adam DuvallABOS1291-OF
27Jazz ChisholmNMIA1282-OF
28Austin RileyNATL128212.5IF
29Michael HarrisNATL128127.3OF
30Christian WalkerNARI128171.8IF
31Royce LewisAMIN128070.8IF
32Ozzie AlbiesNATL127918.7IF
33Bo BichetteATOR127771IF
34Marcell OzunaNATL127327.6OF
35Brandon LoweATAM127169.6IF
36Gunnar HendersonABAL127056.6IF
37Christian YelichNMIL126844.7OF
38Jose CaballeroASEA1267-IF
39Triston CasasABOS1266-IF
40Sean MurphyNATL126540.9IF
41Chas McCormickAHOU126464.3OF
42Dylan MooreASEA1259-OF
43Tyler GlasnowATAM125526.7P
44Will SmithNLAD125546.8IF
45Christopher MorelNCHC1254-OF
46Brandon BeltATOR125271.6OF
47Justin TurnerABOS1250-OF
48J.D. MartinezNLAD124539.3OF
49Trea TurnerNPHI124539.8IF
50Alex BregmanAHOU124524.6IF
51Jordan WestburgABAL1244-IF
52Mitch GarverATEX124472IF
53Marcus SemienATEX124436.3IF
54Trevor StoryABOS1239-IF
55Cedric MullinsABAL123664.5OF
56Ketel MarteNARI123671.9IF
57Brandon WoodruffNMIL123448.3P
58Luke RaleyATAM123371.5OF
59Yandy DiazATAM1228-IF
60Josh JungATEX122871.9IF
61Anthony SantanderABAL122744.8OF
62Ceddanne RafaelaABOS1227-IF
63Noelvi MarteNCIN1223-IF
64Sal FrelickNMIL122271.5OF
65Edouard JulienAMIN122272IF
66Jorge SolerNMIA1221-OF
67Ian HappNCHC122069.7OF
68Isaac ParedesATAM121963.2IF
69Patrick WisdomNCHC1216-IF
70J.T. RealmutoNPHI121671IF
71Kevin GausmanATOR121461.6P
72Danny JansenATOR1211-IF
73Jorge PolancoAMIN120972IF
74Jose SiriATAM120870.6OF
75Chris TaylorNLAD120871.8IF
76Jonathan ArandaATAM1206-IF
77Joc PedersonNSFG120271.9OF
78Jeimer CandelarioNCHC120172IF
79George SpringerATOR119868.3OF
80Vladimir GuerreroATOR119765.3IF
81William ContrerasNMIL119569.7IF
82Michael BuschNLAD1191-IF
83Ryan MountcastleABAL119169.4IF
84Spencer SteerNCIN1190-IF
85Spencer HorwitzATOR1189-IF
86Nico HoernerNCHC118871.5IF
87Nathaniel LoweATEX118561.6IF
88Luis CastilloASEA118220.4P
89Matt WallnerAMIN118172.0OF
90Yainer DiazAHOU118171.5IF
91Jesus SanchezNMIA1179-OF
92Cal RaleighASEA117670.2IF
93Ezequiel DuranATEX1175-IF
94Vidal BrujanATAM1174-IF
95Wilmer FloresNSFG117471.8IF
96Dansby SwansonNCHC117467.9IF
97Osleivis BasabeATAM1173-IF
98Framber ValdezAHOU117114.6P
99Miguel VargasNLAD1171-IF
100Corbin BurnesNMIL117030.4P
101Zack WheelerNPHI117031.3P
102Mike YastrzemskiNSFG1170-OF
103TJ FriedlNCIN1170-OF
104Lourdes GurrielNARI1170-OF
105Pablo LopezAMIN116952.6P
106Mitch HanigerNSFG116971.3OF
107J.P. CrawfordASEA116767.8IF
108Jonathan IndiaNCIN1166-IF
109Adley RutschmanABAL116639.8IF
110Joey GalloAMIN1165-OF
111Mike TauchmanNCHC1165-OF
112Tommy PhamNARI1165-OF
113Brandon MarshNPHI116571.9OF
114Michael ConfortoNSFG116570.5OF
115Jake BurgerNMIA1165-IF
116Dominic CanzoneASEA1163-OF
117Johan RojasNPHI1163-OF
118Kevin KiermaierATOR1162-OF
119Wade MecklerNSFG1162-OF
120Teoscar HernandezASEA116148.9OF
121Travis d'ArnaudNATL1161-IF
122Rob RefsnyderABOS1160-OF
123Masataka YoshidaABOS116070.8OF
124Tyrone TaylorNMIL1159-OF
125Jarred KelenicASEA115971.5OF
126Sam HaggertyASEA1159-IF
127Max KeplerAMIN115769.8OF
128Harrison BaderNCIN1156-OF
129TJ HopkinsNCIN1156-OF
130Gabriel MorenoNARI1154-IF
131Stuart FairchildNCIN1153-OF
132Joey VottoNCIN1153-IF
133Mark CanhaNMIL115271.1OF
134Eddie RosarioNATL115155.5OF
135Michael BrantleyAHOU114969.3OF
136Nick CastellanosNPHI114957.8OF
137Matt ChapmanATOR114772IF
138Evan LongoriaNARI1146-IF
139Seiya SuzukiNCHC114471.9OF
140Freddy PeraltaNMIL114362.2P
141Jorge MateoABAL1143-IF
142Luis MatosNSFG1140-OF
143Austin HaysABAL114071.8OF
144Joey WiemerNMIL1137-OF
145Whit MerrifieldATOR1136-IF
146Alec BohmNPHI113670.3IF
147Thairo EstradaNSFG113569.1IF
148Max ScherzerATEX113425.7P
149Logan WebbNSFG113467P
150Blake SabolNSFG1134-IF
151Nathan EovaldiATEX113356.6P
152Bryson StottNPHI113371.5IF
153Zac GallenNARI113270.1P
154Josh DonaldsonNMIL1131-IF
155Ryan O'HearnABAL1130-IF
156Alex VerdugoABOS1129-OF
157Connor WongABOS1129-IF
158Alex KirilloffAMIN1125-IF
159Hunter RenfroeNCIN1123-OF
160Luis UriasABOS1122-IF
161Willi CastroAMIN1121-OF
162Cavan BiggioATOR1121-IF
163Andruw MonasterioNMIL112071.9IF
164Jonah HeimATEX1119-IF
165Daulton VarshoATOR111871.6OF
166LaMonte WadeNSFG1117-IF
167Rowdy TellezNMIL1116-IF
168Davis SchneiderATOR111271.6IF
169Will BensonNCIN1111-OF
170Willy AdamesNMIL111066.2IF
171Alek ThomasNARI1106-OF
172Blake PerkinsNMIL1105-OF
173Ryan McKennaABAL1105-OF
174Taylor WallsATAM110572IF
175Orlando ArciaNATL110465.9IF
176Luis ArraezNMIA1103-IF
177Carlos SantanaNMIL110071.9IF
178Clayton KershawNLAD109512.9P
179Leody TaverasATEX109570.3OF
180Geraldo PerdomoNARI1094-IF
181Aaron NolaNPHI109413.7P
182Amed RosarioNLAD109371.1IF
183Jason HeywardNLAD109272.0OF
184Ty FranceASEA109171.4IF
185Logan GilbertASEA109154.3P
186Jeremy PenaAHOU109057.4IF
187Joe RyanAMIN108960.8P
188Aaron HicksABAL1089-OF
189J.D. DavisNSFG1089-IF
190Abraham ToroNMIL1089-IF
191Sonny GrayAMIN108868.6P
192Josh BellNMIA1087-OF
193Josh RojasASEA1087-IF
194Ryan JeffersAMIN1086-IF
195Harold RamirezATAM1084-OF
196Michael TaylorAMIN1081-OF
197Taylor TrammellASEA1079-OF
198Eugenio SuarezASEA107961.1IF
199Manuel MargotATAM1078-OF
200Carlos CorreaAMIN107864.7IF
201Adam FrazierABAL1077-IF
202Robbie GrossmanATEX107572.0OF
203Bryan De La CruzNMIA1074-OF
204Tyler StephensonNCIN1073-IF
205Merrill KellyNARI107271.6P
206Justin SteeleNCHC107161.7P
207Ramon UriasABAL1068-IF
208Lance LynnNLAD106425.6P
209George KirbyASEA106235.2P
210Jesus LuzardoNMIA1055-P
211Zach EflinATAM105441.4P
212Alejandro KirkATOR1051-IF
213David PeraltaNLAD105071.8OF
214Brice TurangNMIL104971.8IF
215Jose AbreuAHOU104670.6IF
216Sandy AlcantaraNMIA1042-P
217Max FriedNATL104110.8P
218Charlie MortonNATL103918P
219Chris SaleABOS1034-P
220Andrew AbbottNCIN1027-P
221Brandon CrawfordNSFG1027-IF
222Jon BertiNMIA1021-IF
223Jake McCarthyNARI1017-OF
224Jace PetersonNARI1017-IF
225Kyle BradishABAL101358.8P
226Chris BassittATOR101167.8P
227Justin VerlanderAHOU100419.9P
228Nick PivettaABOS995-P
229Jose BerriosATOR98972P
230Julio UriasNLAD98141.1P
231Jordan MontgomeryATEX98065.7P
232Hunter GreeneNCIN972-P
233Bailey OberAMIN970-P
234Aaron CivaleATAM96565.6P
235Jon GrayATEX96372P
236Hunter BrownAHOU96152.7P
237Eury PerezNMIA952-P
238Bobby MillerNLAD94768.7P
239Marcus StromanNCHC94671.9P
240Bryce MillerASEA94471.5P
241Michael LorenzenNPHI93371.9P
242Yusei KikuchiATOR92771.9P
243Cristopher SanchezNPHI917-P
244Ranger SuarezNPHI91671.9P
245Alex CobbNSFG90668.1P
246Braxton GarrettNMIA905-P
247Taj BradleyATAM903-P
248Dane DunningATEX901-P
249James PaxtonABOS901-P
250Brayan BelloABOS901-P
251J.P. FranceAHOU90071P
252Kenta MaedaAMIN897-P
253Cristian JavierAHOU89063.9P
254Jack FlahertyABAL88571.8P
255Grayson RodriguezABAL88370.1P
256Bryan WooASEA883-P
257Dean KremerABAL873-P
258Javier AssadNCHC873-P
259Kyle GibsonABAL86971.4P
260Bryce ElderNATL86859P
261Andrew HeaneyATEX86571.6P
262Taijuan WalkerNPHI85868.1P
263Ben LivelyNCIN850-P
264Tanner HouckABOS850-P
265Kyle HendricksNCHC84470P
266Brandon WilliamsonNCIN839-P
267Edward CabreraNMIA838-P
268Graham AshcraftNCIN831-P
269Drew SmylyNCHC806-P
270Emmet SheehanNLAD805-P
271Hyun Jin RyuATOR804-P
272Kutter CrawfordABOS797-P
273Wade MileyNMIL796-P
274Colin ReaNMIL793-P
275Jameson TaillonNCHC78471.6P
276Brandon PfaadtNARI782-P
277Julio TeheranNMIL765-P
278Adrian HouserNMIL761-P
279Tommy HenryNARI760-P
280Zack LittellATAM74771.8P
281Johnny CuetoNMIA743-P
282Cole IrvinABAL741-P
283Michael GroveNLAD722-P
284Zach DaviesNARI716-P

Pitchers

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADP
1Spencer StriderNATL13652.5
2Tyler GlasnowATAM125526.7
3Brandon WoodruffNMIL123448.3
4Kevin GausmanATOR121461.6
5Luis CastilloASEA118220.4
6Framber ValdezAHOU117114.6
7Corbin BurnesNMIL117030.4
8Zack WheelerNPHI117031.3
9Pablo LopezAMIN116952.6
10Freddy PeraltaNMIL114362.2
11Max ScherzerATEX113425.7
12Logan WebbNSFG113467
13Nathan EovaldiATEX113356.6
14Zac GallenNARI113270.1
15Clayton KershawNLAD109512.9
16Aaron NolaNPHI109413.7
17Logan GilbertASEA109154.3
18Joe RyanAMIN108960.8
19Sonny GrayAMIN108868.6
20Merrill KellyNARI107271.6
21Justin SteeleNCHC107161.7
22Lance LynnNLAD106425.6
23George KirbyASEA106235.2
24Jesus LuzardoNMIA1055-
25Zach EflinATAM105441.4
26Sandy AlcantaraNMIA1042-
27Max FriedNATL104110.8
28Charlie MortonNATL103918
29Chris SaleABOS1034-
30Andrew AbbottNCIN1027-
31Kyle BradishABAL101358.8
32Chris BassittATOR101167.8
33Justin VerlanderAHOU100419.9
34Nick PivettaABOS995-
35Jose BerriosATOR98972
36Julio UriasNLAD98141.1
37Jordan MontgomeryATEX98065.7
38Hunter GreeneNCIN972-
39Bailey OberAMIN970-
40Aaron CivaleATAM96565.6
41Jon GrayATEX96372
42Hunter BrownAHOU96152.7
43Eury PerezNMIA952-
44Bobby MillerNLAD94768.7
45Marcus StromanNCHC94671.9
46Bryce MillerASEA94471.5
47Michael LorenzenNPHI93371.9
48Yusei KikuchiATOR92771.9
49Cristopher SanchezNPHI917-
50Ranger SuarezNPHI91671.9
51Alex CobbNSFG90668.1
52Braxton GarrettNMIA905-
53Taj BradleyATAM903-
54Dane DunningATEX901-
55James PaxtonABOS901-
56Brayan BelloABOS901-
57J.P. FranceAHOU90071
58Kenta MaedaAMIN897-
59Cristian JavierAHOU89063.9
60Jack FlahertyABAL88571.8
61Grayson RodriguezABAL88370.1
62Bryan WooASEA883-
63Dean KremerABAL873-
64Javier AssadNCHC873-
65Kyle GibsonABAL86971.4
66Bryce ElderNATL86859
67Andrew HeaneyATEX86571.6
68Taijuan WalkerNPHI85868.1
69Ben LivelyNCIN850-
70Tanner HouckABOS850-
71Kyle HendricksNCHC84470
72Brandon WilliamsonNCIN839-
73Edward CabreraNMIA838-
74Graham AshcraftNCIN831-
75Drew SmylyNCHC806-
76Emmet SheehanNLAD805-
77Hyun Jin RyuATOR804-
78Kutter CrawfordABOS797-
79Wade MileyNMIL796-
80Colin ReaNMIL793-
81Jameson TaillonNCHC78471.6
82Brandon PfaadtNARI782-
83Julio TeheranNMIL765-
84Adrian HouserNMIL761-
85Tommy HenryNARI760-
86Zack LittellATAM74771.8
87Johnny CuetoNMIA743-
88Cole IrvinABAL741-
89Michael GroveNLAD722-
90Zach DaviesNARI716-

Infielders

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADP
1Matt OlsonNATL14647.9
2Freddie FreemanNLAD14495.6
3Corey SeagerATEX142016.7
4Bryce HarperNPHI138316.9
5Jose AltuveAHOU136034.8
6Matt McLainNCIN1347-
7Elly De La CruzNCIN1340-
8Rafael DeversABOS1322-
9Max MuncyNLAD131232.2
10Christian Encarnacion-StrandNCIN1294-
11Austin RileyNATL128212.5
12Christian WalkerNARI128171.8
13Royce LewisAMIN128070.8
14Ozzie AlbiesNATL127918.7
15Bo BichetteATOR127771.0
16Brandon LoweATAM127169.6
17Gunnar HendersonABAL127056.6
18Jose CaballeroASEA1267-
19Triston CasasABOS1266-
20Sean MurphyNATL126540.9
21Will SmithNLAD125546.8
22Trea TurnerNPHI124539.8
23Alex BregmanAHOU124524.6
24Jordan WestburgABAL1244-
25Mitch GarverATEX124472.0
26Marcus SemienATEX124436.3
27Trevor StoryABOS1239-
28Ketel MarteNARI123671.9
29Yandy DiazATAM1228-
30Josh JungATEX122871.9
31Ceddanne RafaelaABOS1227-
32Noelvi MarteNCIN1223-
33Edouard JulienAMIN122272.0
34Isaac ParedesATAM121963.2
35Patrick WisdomNCHC1216-
36J.T. RealmutoNPHI121671.0
37Danny JansenATOR1211-
38Jorge PolancoAMIN120972.0
39Chris TaylorNLAD120871.8
40Jonathan ArandaATAM1206-
41Jeimer CandelarioNCHC120172.0
42Vladimir GuerreroATOR119765.3
43William ContrerasNMIL119569.7
44Michael BuschNLAD1191-
45Ryan MountcastleABAL119169.4
46Spencer SteerNCIN1190-
47Spencer HorwitzATOR1189-
48Nico HoernerNCHC118871.5
49Nathaniel LoweATEX118561.6
50Yainer DiazAHOU118171.5
51Cal RaleighASEA117670.2
52Ezequiel DuranATEX1175-
53Vidal BrujanATAM1174-
54Wilmer FloresNSFG117471.8
55Dansby SwansonNCHC117467.9
56Osleivis BasabeATAM1173-
57Miguel VargasNLAD1171-
58J.P. CrawfordASEA116767.8
59Jonathan IndiaNCIN1166-
60Adley RutschmanABAL116639.8
61Jake BurgerNMIA1165-
62Travis d'ArnaudNATL1161-
63Sam HaggertyASEA1159-
64Gabriel MorenoNARI1154-
65Joey VottoNCIN1153-
66Matt ChapmanATOR114772.0
67Evan LongoriaNARI1146-
68Jorge MateoABAL1143-
69Whit MerrifieldATOR1136-
70Alec BohmNPHI113670.3
71Thairo EstradaNSFG113569.1
72Blake SabolNSFG1134-
73Bryson StottNPHI113371.5
74Josh DonaldsonNMIL1131-
75Ryan O'HearnABAL1130-
76Connor WongABOS1129-
77Alex KirilloffAMIN1125-
78Luis UriasABOS1122-
79Cavan BiggioATOR1121-
80Andruw MonasterioNMIL112071.9
81Jonah HeimATEX1119-
82LaMonte Wade Jr.NSFG1117-
83Rowdy TellezNMIL1116-
84Davis SchneiderATOR111271.6
85Willy AdamesNMIL111066.2
86Taylor WallsATAM110572.0
87Orlando ArciaNATL110465.9
88Luis ArraezNMIA1103-
89Carlos SantanaNMIL110071.9
90Geraldo PerdomoNARI1094-
91Amed RosarioNLAD109371.1
92Ty FranceASEA109171.4
93Jeremy PenaAHOU109057.4
94J.D. DavisNSFG1089-
95Abraham ToroNMIL1089-
96Josh RojasASEA1087-
97Ryan JeffersAMIN1086-
98Eugenio SuarezASEA107961.1
99Carlos CorreaAMIN107864.7
100Adam FrazierABAL1077-
101Tyler StephensonNCIN1073-
102Ramon UriasABAL1068-
103Alejandro KirkATOR1051-
104Brice TurangNMIL104971.8
105Jose AbreuAHOU104670.6
106Brandon CrawfordNSFG1027-
107Jon BertiNMIA1021-
108Jace PetersonNARI1017-

Outfielders

PlayerLGTMUD PointsADP
1Ronald AcunaNATL16221.6
2Mookie BettsNLAD15543.3
3Yordan AlvarezAHOU14899.9
4Corbin CarrollNARI145969.3
5Kyle TuckerAHOU14196.0
6Julio RodriguezASEA13598.6
7Byron BuxtonAMIN135165.2
8Adolis GarciaATEX134739.5
9Josh LoweATAM134169.1
10Cody BellingerNCHC133954.6
11Randy ArozarenaATAM132420.1
12James OutmanNLAD131963.1
13Jake FraleyNCIN1308-
14Kyle SchwarberNPHI130335.0
15Adam DuvallABOS1291-
16Jazz ChisholmNMIA1282-
17Michael HarrisNATL128127.3
18Marcell OzunaNATL127327.6
19Christian YelichNMIL126844.7
20Chas McCormickAHOU126464.3
21Dylan MooreASEA1259-
22Christopher MorelNCHC1254-
23Brandon BeltATOR125271.6
24Justin TurnerABOS1250-
25J.D. MartinezNLAD124539.3
26Cedric MullinsABAL123664.5
27Luke RaleyATAM123371.5
28Anthony SantanderABAL122744.8
29Sal FrelickNMIL122271.5
30Jorge SolerNMIA1221-
31Ian HappNCHC122069.7
32Jose SiriATAM120870.6
33Joc PedersonNSFG120271.9
34George SpringerATOR119868.3
35Matt WallnerAMIN118172.0
36Jesus SanchezNMIA1179-
37Mike YastrzemskiNSFG1170-
38TJ FriedlNCIN1170-
39Lourdes GurrielNARI1170-
40Mitch HanigerNSFG116971.3
41Joey GalloAMIN1165-
42Mike TauchmanNCHC1165-
43Tommy PhamNARI1165-
44Brandon MarshNPHI116571.9
45Michael ConfortoNSFG116570.5
46Dominic CanzoneASEA1163-
47Johan RojasNPHI1163-
48Kevin KiermaierATOR1162-
49Wade MecklerNSFG1162-
50Teoscar HernandezASEA116148.9
51Rob RefsnyderABOS1160-
52Masataka YoshidaABOS116070.8
53Tyrone TaylorNMIL1159-
54Jarred KelenicASEA115971.5
55Max KeplerAMIN115769.8
56Harrison BaderNCIN1156-
57TJ HopkinsNCIN1156-
58Stuart FairchildNCIN1153-
59Mark CanhaNMIL115271.1
60Eddie RosarioNATL115155.5
61Michael BrantleyAHOU114969.3
62Nick CastellanosNPHI114957.8
63Seiya SuzukiNCHC114471.9
64Luis MatosNSFG1140-
65Austin HaysABAL114071.8
66Joey WiemerNMIL1137-
67Alex VerdugoABOS1129-
68Hunter RenfroeNCIN1123-
69Willi CastroAMIN1121-
70Daulton VarshoATOR111871.6
71Will BensonNCIN1111-
72Alek ThomasNARI1106-
73Blake PerkinsNMIL1105-
74Ryan McKennaABAL1105-
75Leody TaverasATEX109570.3
76Jason HeywardNLAD109272.0
77Aaron HicksABAL1089-
78Josh BellNMIA1087-
79Harold RamirezATAM1084-
80Michael TaylorAMIN1081-
81Taylor TrammellASEA1079-
82Manuel MargotATAM1078-
83Robbie GrossmanATEX107572.0
84Bryan De La CruzNMIA1074-
85David PeraltaNLAD105071.8
86Jake McCarthyNARI1017-

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
