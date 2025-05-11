Sandy Alcantara News: Fans eight in loss

Alcantara (2-5) yielded four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Alcantara looked solid for most of the outing, allowing only one run through the first five frames. He was cruising toward his first quality start since April 23 before serving up a three-run blast to Tim Elko. Alcantara has now allowed at least four runs in five of his last six outings and has taken five consecutive losses. He's sporting a brutal 8.10 ERA and 31:21 K:BB through 36.2 frames. Alcantara is projected to face the Rays at home next weekend.