Sandy Alcantara News: Run over by Dodgers

Alcantara (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins were routed 15-2 by the Dodgers, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and five walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a disastrous outing right from the jump for Alcantara, as Shohei Ohtani roped the first pitch he saw from the right-hander down the right-field line for a leadoff homer. He got the hook after 79 pitches (43 strikes), and it's the second time in his last three trips to the mound that he's been tagged for at least six runs. The Marlins' gamble on waiting to trade Alcantara until he showed he was fully recovered from Tommy John surgery hasn't paid off -- through six starts and 26 innings, he carries a brutal 8.31 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 19:17 K:BB. He'll be tough to trust in an active fantasy roster until he begins to show signs of life, but things won't get any easier for Alcantara in his next outing, a scheduled rematch with the Dodgers early next week back in Miami.