Sandy Alcantara News: Stumbles late in loss

Alcantara (2-6) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Alcantara opened with four scoreless innings before unraveling in the fifth, when he allowed six baserunners and four runs. He generated only nine whiffs on 101 pitches and has now surrendered four earned runs or more in four straight outings. On the season, he owns a 7.99 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 34:23 K:BB across 41.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Angels next weekend.