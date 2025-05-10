Fantasy Baseball
Scott Effross headshot

Scott Effross Injury: Shifting rehab to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 5:00pm

Effross (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Somerset on Saturday.

Effross made one rehab appearance for the Yankees' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, when he allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning without issuing a walk. He's in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he suffered in late February.

Scott Effross
New York Yankees
