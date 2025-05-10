Scott Effross Injury: Shifting rehab to Double-A
Effross (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Somerset on Saturday.
Effross made one rehab appearance for the Yankees' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, when he allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning without issuing a walk. He's in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he suffered in late February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now