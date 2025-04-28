Fantasy Baseball
Scott Effross headshot

Scott Effross Injury: Will face hitters soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Effross (hamstring) will throw live batting practice soon, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Out since late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Effross began a throwing program in early April and is ready to progress to facing hitters. He should be ready for a rehab assignment soon, although there's no timetable for the reliever's return to the Yankees' bullpen.

Scott Effross
New York Yankees
