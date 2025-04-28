Scott Effross Injury: Will face hitters soon
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Effross (hamstring) will throw live batting practice soon, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Out since late February with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Effross began a throwing program in early April and is ready to progress to facing hitters. He should be ready for a rehab assignment soon, although there's no timetable for the reliever's return to the Yankees' bullpen.
