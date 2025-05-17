Fantasy Baseball
Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy News: Ends power drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

The backstop went back-to-back with Matt Olson in the second inning off Garrett Crochet. It was Murphy's eighth homer in 28 contests this season, but his first long ball since April 26, snapping a 12-game drought. With Drake Baldwin surging, Murphy may need to pick up the pace at the plate to avoid losing even more playing time to the rookie.

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
