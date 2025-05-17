Sean Murphy News: Ends power drought

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

The backstop went back-to-back with Matt Olson in the second inning off Garrett Crochet. It was Murphy's eighth homer in 28 contests this season, but his first long ball since April 26, snapping a 12-game drought. With Drake Baldwin surging, Murphy may need to pick up the pace at the plate to avoid losing even more playing time to the rookie.