Sean Murphy News: Goes deep again Tuesday

Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Murphy got Atlanta on the board with a solo blast in the fourth. It Murphy's sixth big blast of the season in just his 12th game and he currently leads the team in home runs. Murphy's batting average continues to hover around the Mendoza line and currently sits at .209 but he's made up for it so far with his power and sports a .948 OPS.