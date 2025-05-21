Sean Murphy News: Losing work to Baldwin

Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Murphy owns an .817 OPS for the season, but with rookie Drake Baldwin sporting an even hotter bat (.983 OPS), the playing time behind the dish has begun to tilt in the youngster's favor. The two backstops seem to be moving into a loose platoon behind the dish, as the right-handed-hitting Murphy has made each of his last three starts against left-handed pitching but now finds himself out of the lineup for a fifth straight matchup with a righty (Trevor Williams).