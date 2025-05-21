Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sean Murphy headshot

Sean Murphy News: Losing work to Baldwin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Murphy owns an .817 OPS for the season, but with rookie Drake Baldwin sporting an even hotter bat (.983 OPS), the playing time behind the dish has begun to tilt in the youngster's favor. The two backstops seem to be moving into a loose platoon behind the dish, as the right-handed-hitting Murphy has made each of his last three starts against left-handed pitching but now finds himself out of the lineup for a fifth straight matchup with a righty (Trevor Williams).

Sean Murphy
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now