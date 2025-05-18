Sean Murphy News: Out of lineup again Sunday

Murphy is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Boston.

Murphy is sitting for a second straight game while the red-hot Drake Baldwin gets another start at catcher. Prior to Sunday, the pair had alternated starts behind the plate for each of Atlanta's previous eight contests. Baldwin has made it difficult for manager Brian Snitker to take his bat out of the lineup -- through 11 games in May, the rookie catcher is batting .556 (15-for-27) with three homers and eight RBI.