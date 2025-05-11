Sean Murphy News: Receiving afternoon off

Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Drake Baldwin will get the nod behind the plate while Murphy rests for the day game. Since the beginning of May, Murphy has gone 4-for-26 with a 3:10 BB:K. His ongoing slump could compel Atlanta manager Brian Snitker to turn the catcher spot into more of a timeshare between Murphy and Baldwin, who owns an .808 OPS on the season.