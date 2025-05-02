Seth Brown News: First multi-hit game this season

Brown went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-1 win over Miami.

It was Brown's first extra-base hit and steal since April 24, when he also doubled a swiped a bag, and he submitted his first multi-hit game of the campaign. The outfielder's playing time has been sporadic -- Friday marked his first start in his last six appearances -- but he's been effective at the plate when given the opportunity. Over his last 10 outings, Brown is batting .333 (4-for-12) with one home run, two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.