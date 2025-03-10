Seth Brown News: Looks set for reserve role

Brown looks set to get playing time in both the outfield and first base in a backup role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Brown is hitting just .200 (5-for-25) this spring, but looks set to make the roster as the fourth outfielder. Brown struggled to start last season, but hit .271/.312/.448 with nine home runs in 61 games after a stint in the minors. He should work his way into the lineup sporadically against right-handed pitching if he can build on last season's second half.