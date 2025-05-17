Seth Lugo Injury: Lands on 15-day IL

The Royals placed Lugo (finger) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Lugo was already set to miss his next turn in the rotation -- which was originally scheduled for Saturday -- due to right middle finger inflammation, and his move to the IL will sideline him for at least two additional starts. The transaction is retroactive to May 14th, so if Lugo has a minimum IL stay, he could be activated for the series against Detroit that begins May 30. Noah Cameron was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Saturday, and he'll likely get a few more turns with both Lugo and Cole Ragans (groin) placed on the IL.