Seth Lugo Injury: Start skipped this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Lugo will have his scheduled start Saturday versus the Cardinals skipped due to right middle finger inflammation, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lugo will avoid the 15-day injured list for the time being, with his next outing tentatively lined up to come May 23 in Minnesota. Noah Cameron will make a spot start Saturday against the Cardinals in Lugo's place.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
